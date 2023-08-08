Aston Villa have had a transfer window to remember this summer, with Unai Emery and Monchi teaming up to work their magic in the Midlands.

The Spanish duo have announced the blockbuster signings of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, as well as the capture of free-agent Youri Tielemans from Leicester City to add to the midfield.

Despite strengthening significantly already, the spending isn’t expected to stop just yet, as the club continues to be linked to a number of stars.

What’s the latest on Marcos Leonardo to Aston Villa?

One of the names mentioned as a potential arrival at Villa Park is that of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, who at just 20-years-old has gained a lot of interest from Europe.

The Brazilian could be available for a fee in the region of just €15m (£13m), however despite the links, the starlet looks set to join Serie A giants AS Roma, as relayed by Roma Press.

While it’s a reported target missed for the Villans, Emery could save the club millions by seeking alternative strike options from areas already inside the club.

How good is Cameron Archer?

Bodymoor Heath academy starlet Cameron Archer spent half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship, where he developed his talents at senior level before returning to Villa Park earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old gem has been at the club since U9 level, working his way up the academy and endeavouring on three loan spells at Solihull Moors, Preston North End and most recently Boro.

Now, the striker could take Villa’s miss on Leonardo to fully exert his talent around the first team, with Emery insisting that he would prefer the youngster to remain at the club for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, rather than go on loan.

Speaking on both Archer and fellow promising forward Jhon Duran, the Spaniard admitted Villa “will need” the duo, insisting that the club “have to give them chances to help”, via Birmingham Live.

In the Englishman, the former Arsenal boss could turn his market attention away from the strike department, by considering a player hailed as “incredibly prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Joining the club in January, the 21-year-old made an instant impact, contributing to 17 goals in 20 appearances for Boro, netting 11 and assisting six in the Championship, playing an integral part in the Reds’ chase for promotion.

Coming off the back of a strong individual campaign, paired with the highs of winning the U21 European Championships with England, now could be the perfect time for Emery to integrate the academy graduate into the first team.

With 13 senior appearances and four goals already under his belt for his boyhood club, the 21-year-old could be handed his time to shine in a season that is set to be an exciting one for the Villans, with European involvement weaved into their schedule.

In Archer, Emery could have a reliable goalscorer, hungry to succeed and fuelled with confidence following last campaign’s heroics in the final third.

Monchi could save the club millions and continue his search for reinforcements in other positions in placing trust in the youngster, who as highlighted, doesn’t need a huge window to showcase his prolific nature in front of goal.