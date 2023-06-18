Aston Villa will prioritise more established players over RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan, Dean Jones believes.

The Villans have been in the market for a defender this summer, keen to strengthen the side ahead of a return to European football and the latest name to be linked with a move to Villa Park is the Frenchman, Simakan.

The defender played 24 games for Leipzig in the Bundesliga this year and has caught the attention of Unai Emery's side.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Simakan is just the latest in a number of players linked with a move to Villa and the Premier League so far this summer, with Villareal's Pau Torres also reportedly in the club's eyesight.

The club has also been linked with Real Mallorca's Kang-in Lee, with the South Korean international looking for a move in the window.

The most exciting news of the summer so far, though, is the club's deal to bring Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans to the club on a free transfer, in a move that was announced earlier this week, adding serious calibre to the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old Simakan isn't quite as experienced as some of the names Villa have been linked with, and despite playing seven times in the Champions League last season, it seems the club may target more established names before pursuing him.

What's Dean Jones said about Mohamed Simakan?

With Emery's side linked to so many different players already this summer, Jones believes the club will prioritise a move for more established names, before making any sort of move for Simakan.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said: "The only thing I would say about someone like Simakan, is I think Villa will go for targets that are a bit more established than he is, so that's the only reason I that I question whether they do actually go down that route."

In the league, the defender hardly set the world alight, averaging just under one tackle a game and 0.7 interceptions a game, but he really thrived when under the bright lights of the Champions League, where he averaged 2.3 tackles a game and 1.7 interceptions a game. That experience in Europe shows he has what it takes to perform at the highest level and while Jones isn't too convinced Villa will make a move for the 23-year-old, he certainly believes he can perform in the Premier League, saying: "His credentials show he will. Yeah, he has the ability to play at that level."