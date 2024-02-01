Aston Villa have been busy in recent days and have actually now agreed another new signing late in the January window.

Aston Villa transfer news

NSWE and Unai Emery were active earlier in the month by securing the services of right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic. The Serbian joined from Red Star Belgrade but has actually headed back to the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

In terms of signings who look set to make an immediate mark on Emery’s squad, Morgan Rogers looks to be that man. The Middlesbrough winger has been Emery’s top target throughout the window, and in recent days, a deal has been agreed and the player completed a medical last night.

Emery claimed after the defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday that there will be no further incomings after Rogers, but that doesn’t look to be the case.

There have also been rumours over a deal for Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci, and David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached for the Australia international.

Villa aren’t stopping there either, with a new development in the past 24 hours over a Premier League youngster.

Aston Villa set to sign Lino Sousa

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are set to sign Arsenal teenager Lino Sousa on a permanent transfer.

“Aston Villa agree deal to sign Lino Sousa from Arsenal on permanent move, here we go! Agreement in place for 2005 born fullback who’s set to complete medical in the next hours. Rangers, Galatasaray and Juve were keen but Sousa set to join AVFC.”

Since then, Romano has added that Sousa has already signed a Villa contract until 2028 and will be sent out on loan to Championship side Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the campaign.

This looks like a really exciting addition in the long run, with Villa beating sides from Scotland, Italy and Turkey to Sousa’s signature. The 19-year-old, who is an England U19 international, is primarily a left-back but can also play as a left-midfielder or as a centre-back.

His progress in the Championship with Plymouth will be one to watch, and if he can have a similar impact to former Villa player Finn Azaz in the south west, then Villa have made a shrewd decision by sending him to Home Park.