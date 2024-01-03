Aston Villa are keen to build on an impressive campaign in the Premier League and reports suggest that Unai Emery's men have already come to an agreement regarding one of their January targets.

Aston Villa's January plans...

Undoubtedly, the Villans have been one of the success stories in the English top-flight this campaign and have put themselves in contention to win the Premier League title, sitting three points behind Jurgen Klopp's league-leading Liverpool outfit.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Despite this, form has dropped every so slightly at Villa Park following one win in their last three matches, which will prompt Emery to consider bringing in reinforcements to help strengthen his squad depth for the weeks and months to come.

Recent reports suggest that the Villans will have plenty of financial muscle to throw around as they seek new arrivals due to the fact that roughly £55 million has been brought about courtesy of a new December share issue in the West Midlands.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has long been mooted as a target for Aston Villa and recent claims indicate that he could cost over £25 million to bring to Villa Park in light of his importance to his current employers' promotion push.

Now, it appears that an agreement has been reached regarding another potential incoming as Aston Villa begin to put their foot down in the transfer market, according to a report.

Aston Villa strike deal for Cyril Ngonge

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Aston Villa have come to an agreement with Hellas Verona over Cyril Ngonge after offering a fee of around €10 million (£8.6 million) for the 23-year-old, which has been verbally accepted.

Cyril Ngonge in Serie A across 2023/24 - (Sofascore) Expected goals 3.96 Scoring frequency 252 mins Shots per game 2.2 Key passes 1.2 Big chances missed 6 Average match rating 6.95/10

Nevertheless, the report claims that Ngonge, who can play as a number ten, winger or striker, could yet elect to stay in Serie A due to his admiration for the league, and Fiorentina could provide an alternative destination for the Belgian to continue his development.

Labelled "lively" by journalist Josh Bunting last year, Ngonge has operated on the flank and through the middle this term, putting up an impressive five goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions (Ngonge statistics - Transfermarkt).

Aston Villa already have a talented forward line and Ngonge would add versatility and pace to Emery's options to pick from in the offensive areas should he move to Villa Park.