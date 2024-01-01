Aston Villa will be hoping to wrap up some deals over the next month and have reportedly run the rule over an exciting Serie A star after several scouting trips.

Aston Villa transfer news

2024 is upon us and everyone will be looking forward to a prosperous New Year; but for football fans up and down the country, the change from December to January only represents one thing - the opening of the January transfer window. Aston Villa fans will be no different in that respect and will be excited to see who Unai Emery and Monchi could look to bring in over the course of the next month as their side continue their impressive season in the Premier League.

The Villans have been linked with a move for Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley and journalist Dean Jones sees similarities between the Denmark international and club captain John McGinn, as he stated to GIVEMESPORT: "I think you can make comparisons between O'Riley and McGinn in terms of their profile and what you get from them within a team. I think that O'Riley's personality would probably fit very well with where Aston Villa are right now."

Hellas Verona forward Cyril Ngonge has also emerged as a cost-effective target for Aston Villa and could be available for as little as £13 million following his bright start to proceedings in Serie A this term, according to reports.

Rumours will continue to intensify over the next weeks as Emery's men look to strengthen in key areas ahead of a crunch second-half of the campaign that could yield Champions League qualification or even a title charge. Now, another striker is believed to be on the radar at Villa Park, though he may be more likely to arrive in the summer of 2024.

Aston Villa monitor Albert Gudmundsson

According to reports in Italy, cited via Football Italia, Aston Villa have scouted Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson on several occasions as they plot a swoop for the Iceland international.

Albert Gudmundsson's impressive 2023/24 campaign - Serie A (Sofascore) Shots per game 1.7 Shots on target per game 0.7 Expected goals 3.07 Goal conversion 26% Expected assists 3.39 Average match rating 7.49/10

The outlet claim that the 26-year-old is also attracting interest from Premier League pair Brentford and Crystal Palace following his exploits in the Italian top flight this campaign. Nevertheless, they also moot that a summer move is more likely from the Villans' point of view than a January transfer pursuit. Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is also being tracked at close quarters by the West Midlands-based outfit.

Compared to Mohamed Salah by teammate Kevin Strootman, Gudmundsson has been in excellent form this term, registering nine goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions (Gudmundsson statistics - Transfermarkt).

Capable of playing as a number ten or up front, Aston Villa need someone to provide competition for Ollie Watkins in the striker position, and Gudmundsson's versatility means he could be useful in midfield when Watkins is fit and firing as well.