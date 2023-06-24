Aston Villa are believed to be showing an interest in the midfielder Arthur Melo amid this summer's transfer window despite his struggles at Anfield.

Following a disastrous spell on loan from Juventus at Liverpool last season, Arthur should be "careful" over picking his next move, believes Dean Jones, who thinks the midfielder could still work for another club.

Aston Villa transfer news - Arthur Melo

After already signing Youri Tilemans from Leicester City this summer, it looks as though Unai Emery's main aim this summer is reinforcing the midfield at Villa Park.

With that reinforcement could come the introduction of Arthur, too, if reports are anything to go by. Once completing a move to Juventus for €82m (£70m) from Barcelona, the Brazilian is now likely to be worth a fraction of that previous figure.

Nonetheless, Villa are reportedly keen on the 26-year-old - who has been slammed a "flop" by some - with Newcastle United also interested.

Perhaps a cheap alternative compared to others, Unai Emery must still see a solid option in the form of the Liverpool flop. Logic would suggest that the midfielder is more than capable, given the list of clubs he has turned out for - ranging from Barcelona to the Reds.

It would be an unexpected move, but reports are suggesting that the Villains are interested in welcoming Arthur this summer. It's certainly one to keep an eye on.

What has Dean Jones said about Arthur Melo and Aston Villa?

Speaking to Football FanCast, when asked about Arthur and Aston Villa, Jones said:

“He’ll have to be careful about what happens next, but just because he didn’t succeed at one English club, doesn’t mean it can’t happen somewhere else.”

How much does Arthur Melo earn?

If Arthur is to get a move to the Premier League, then his salary, which is £126k per week, according to Salary Sport, will prove to be a big talking point.

If the Juventus man was to take that wage to Villa Park, for example, then he could end up being their second-highest earner, just ahead of Philippe Coutinho and below Boubacar Kamara, as per Salary Sport.

Following his injury-ridden and unsuccessful spell at Anfield, entering another English club as one of the highest earners may not exactly end well. It would instantly place pressure on making things work at the second time of asking in the Premier League, that's for sure.