Aston Villa are among a host of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing a "really important" player from a top flight rival in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa top four hopes & transfer news

Unai Emery's side are still basking in the glory of Sunday's superb 2-0 victory away to Arsenal in the Premier League, as they did their top four chances no harm whatsoever. It was arguably their most impressive result of the season, along with the victory at home to Manchester City, in what has been a memorable campaign.

Emery deserves so much praise for the job he is doing - winning at his former club may have felt particularly sweet for him over the weekend - and the hope now is that they can hold off Tottenham and secure definite Champions League football ahead of next season.

Qualifying for Europe's biggest club competition would not only be a huge financial boost, but it would also allow Villa to target top-quality players in the summer transfer window, with Vitoria de Guimaraes winger Jota Silva linked with a move to the club, being compared to former hero Jack Grealish.

Meanwhile, Villans owners NSWE have reportedly made steps to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, with the Dutchman wanting more than £80,000 if he makes a move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa want "important" Premier League player

According to a report from HITC, Aston Villa are keen on hijacking West Ham defender Ben Johnson this summer, but they are far from being alone when it comes to the race to sign him.

It is claimed that the defender "could leave West Ham for nothing this summer with Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur all running the rule over the out-of-contract defender".

Meanwhile, it is also believed that "clubs in Italy, France and Germany have talked to Johnson’s representatives too".

While Johnson may not be the world-renowned signing that Villa fans will no doubt crave this summer, particularly if Champions League football is secured, he could still be a shrewd addition considering he will be available for free.

The £20,000-a-week West Ham man is capable of doing a reliable job at both centre-back and right-back, and he has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, also enjoying three outings in the Europa League. David Moyes has been full of praise for him in the past: "He’s a really important player for us. In the squad and the group he’s really important.

"Quite often we’ve brought him on and used him in different roles and he’s had a chance to have some games under his belt, he’s not let us down and scored a good goal in midweek."

The fact that Hammers insiders are desperate to keep hold of Johnson says a lot about his worth, and while not a stellar, match-winning option, as mentioned, he could give Villa much-needed depth in a couple of defensive areas.