Highlights Aston Villa scouts are interested in Jonathan Rowe as a backup target if they cannot secure their top priority, Morgan Rogers.

Villa has made a third bid for Rogers, worth up to £15m, and negotiations are ongoing.

Rogers' versatility in different attacking positions makes him a good fit for Villa's tactical setups, including as a left midfielder or in a role similar to Moussa Diaby.

Last week, three Aston Villa scouts watched Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe in action against Leeds United in the Championship. Unai Emery's side are showing a strong interest in Rowe and have long been big admirers, but he looks like a plan-b if they can't get their top target.

The number one priority for Emery appears to be Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers, who's already been subject to two unsuccessful bids. There have been conflicting reports on the likelihood of him ending up at Villa Park, with one suggesting that he may receive the greenlight after Chelsea knocked Boro out of the Carabao Cup, and another saying this saga could run until the very end of the window. We've now seen another significant development as Thursday's deadline looms.

Villa make third Rogers offer

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Villa have now submitted another bid for Rogers. This one is worth up to £15m with add-ons, and while Boro have yet to accept it, negotiations are ongoing. The hope at Villa Park is that a deal will move quickly towards completion in the early part of this week.

In an attached article, Ornstein confirms that Rogers is the primary target for Emery in the days that remain. The player is thought to be "excited" by the prospect of making the move to Villa Park, and may be waiting anxiously to see the outcome of the current talks.

Why Rogers can be the ideal Diaby alternative

Sports journalist Josh Bunting hailed Rogers as an "excellent" acquisition when he joined Boro from Manchester City in last summer's transfer window, and he's justified that with his fine performances in the Championship so far. In addition to scoring a couple of goals, he ranks ninth in the division for assists (six), and fares even better on a per-90 basis (second at 0.41).

Assuming a deal gets done, the natural question to ask is where he fits in at Villa. The Englishman's versatility will help him in this respect - he's mostly lined up in an attacking midfield role, but he can also play more advanced or on the left, as the table below shows.

Morgan Rogers position Games played Attacking midfield 10 Centre-forward 4 Left midfield 3 Left winger 2 Second striker 2

Emery's most common tactical set-up at Villa is 4-4-2, and in that shape Rogers could operate as the left midfielder or play the Moussa Diaby role in the front two alongside Ollie Watkins. Diaby has also served as the number ten in a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-1-1, which is another spot that could suit the youngster quite well.

Villa have qualified for the Europa Conference League round of 16, and they'll be back in action on Thursday nights from next month onwards. As he simultaneously tries to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, Emery will have to ramp up his rotation, and again that will play into Rogers' hands.