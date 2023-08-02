Aston Villa are interested in signing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this summer, according to reports, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his attacking options even further. Forest have reportedly placed a hefty £40m price-tag on the forward.

What's the latest on Brennan Johnson to Aston Villa?

The Midlands side are interested in making a move for Johnson, with Forest ready to accept an offer of £40m, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen whether Villa are willing to pay such a price for the Wales international, though, especially after already splashing out €88m (£75.56m) on arrivals this summer, such as Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres.

The Villans aren't the only club looking to make a move for Johnson in the current window either, with Football Insider reporting that Brentford have had two bids rejected by Forest for their star striker this summer, whilst West Ham United and Everton are also interested in the 22-year-old, according to The Daily Mail.

So, if Villa are to pursue a move, they may have to act fast to fend off any interest from elsewhere - one upper hand that they may have in the race is that Johnson shares an agent with current Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey, as per Transfermarkt, so perhaps the club's existing relationship with the representatives could help proceedings.

Should Aston Villa sign Brennan Johnson?

There's no doubting Johnson's quality, that's for sure. The Welshman was involved in 11 Premier League goals last season in a struggling side, with his eight goals and three assists playing a large part in Forest's survival success.

Still only 22, He'll only get better, too, making a step up potentially vital to realising his potential, and an Aston Villa side on the up under an experienced manager in Emery could be the perfect next move.

Johnson has certainly attracted plenty of praise in the last year or so, too, with Clinton Morrison saying back in April 2022, via the Nottingham Post: "He's a top player. Knowing people at Forest, there were a lot of Premier League clubs after him. You have to credit Steve Cooper because he's going to have told the board that they need to keep Brennan.

"He's got all the ability you want. He makes the first goal for Zinckernagel, the second is a fantastic finish. He makes it look so easy. Everything he does, it's just natural. He slows it down, and the finish [for the third goal] is brilliant."

Cooper will be well aware just how important Johnson is to his side's survival chances next season, even if Forest can fund reinforcements with his exit. Always improving, the young forward plays a crucial part at the City Ground. For Villa, it ultimately comes down to whether they believe £40m for the striker is a deal worth pursuing, with their attacking options already strengthened this summer by the arrival of Diaby.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins found plenty of form in the last campaign after Emery's arrival, making his starting place relatively cemented. So, Johnson may not be guaranteed game-time if he did make the switch to Villa Park during the current transfer window.