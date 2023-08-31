Aston Villa have undergone an incredible transformation since the arrival of Unai Emery, going from relegation candidates to qualifying for the Europa Conference League last season.

Now, in their first full season under Emery, they'll be hoping to get even better. The last thing the Midlands club needed was an injury to a key player, though, making Tyrone Mings' lengthy spell on the sideline all the more frustrating.

As the transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, Villa look to have solved their centre-back dilemma, however.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

It sums up just how strong the Premier League is these days that Aston Villa managed to land the likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo, but you could say the Villans have more than earned the right to sign players of such calibre.

In fact, since the turn of the year, only Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have won more than Aston Villa's 49 points in the Premier League. With that, it is clear that Emery has built a squad capable of enjoying the company of England's elite when at their very best.

Now, they could be about to get even stronger, with a breakthrough in their pursuit of Clement Lenglet following initial talks.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday, Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign the Barcelona defender on a season-long loan deal, with Lenglet set to travel to the Midlands for his medical.

The Frenchman, of course, spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, and, therefore, has plenty of Premier League experience to add to Emery's side at Villa Park.

"Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement reached on loan deal as Lenglet will travel later today. Negotiations revealed yesterday now set to be sealed, waiting for documents to be signed. Player already agreed."

Who is Clement Lenglet?

Given Mings' extended spell on the sidelines, signing Lenglet appears to be a smart piece of business from Villa's point of view. The fact that it is set to be a loan deal, too, means that Emery won't be overloaded with options upon the return of his club captain.

On loan at Spurs last season, Lenglet earned plenty of praise, too, including from John Wenham, who told Football Insider:

"I have been really thinking about this, I want to give credit to Clement Lenglet.

“It was his first North London derby. I don’t watch every weekend but when I do, or I see the highlights, Bukayo Saka is always their most influential attacking player.

“He certainly was last season and I thought Clement Lenglet, on the whole, kept him fairly quiet, especially in the first half.

“I just wanted to give credit because I think his performance went a little bit under the radar. I have been impressed with him so far.

“The fact he has instantly come in for Ben Davies and we don’t look any weaker, that is a huge credit to him really.

“He’s a new signing to the Premier League, I know he has a lot of experience from Barcelona and with France but he already seems very reliable, like we could drop him in for any fixture."

With that said, Villa look set to welcome yet another solid arrival before the transfer window closes, potentially ending what has been an excellent summer for Emery and co.