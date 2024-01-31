Aston Villa are thought to be close to signing a "tremendous" new player alongside the impending deal for Morgan Rogers, according to Sky Sports.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

So far this month, NSWE have made one new signing for the club in right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic. The Serbian joined from Red Star Belgrade but has actually headed back to the club on loan for the remainder of the current campaign. However, it looks as if the owners are on course to finish the window with a bang.

Unai Emery has had his eye on Rogers for the majority of the month, and after making three offers, Villa are finally on course to get their man. An agreement has been reached with the Championship side, thought to be worth a total of £15m, with the player looking likely to sign a contract up until 2029 at Villa Park.

Emery claimed after the defeat to Newcastle United that there will be no further incomings after Rogers.

However, there have been rumours of talks going on in the background for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, with the Blues keen on Jhon Duran, and it looks as if a deal for a back up goalkeeper could also be on the cards.

Villa close to Joe Gauci deal

According to Sky Sports reporters Anthony Joseph and Lyall Thomas, Aston Villa are close to signing Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci. No real updates are mentioned alongside that in regards to it being a permanent or loan transfer, with the player currently away with Australia at the Asian Cup.

Gauci, 23 years of age, has been on the books of Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City in the past but has been an Adelaide player since 2020. His Transfermarkt valuation currently stands at a career-high €550,000 and he is under contract with his current employers until 2026.

All of Gauci’s 76 senior appearances have come for Adelaide United and the shot-stopper has kept 17 clean sheets during that time. He’s also come in for praise from head coach Carl Veart, who hailed the ‘keeper following a brilliant late save in a 1-0 win back in 2021.

"It was fantastic, wasn't it? All night, he's had a great game. That save was great - I don't think he had to make a save up until that point so for a young keeper to keep that focus and keep that concentration and to pull a save out like that is just tremendous."

Alongside first-choice ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez, Emery has just Robin Olsen as his only option, so who knows, Gauci could come straight in as the number two, or he could go out on loan and be seen as one for the future.