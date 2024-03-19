With much of the focus at Aston Villa remaining on the hunt for the top four, one eye has turned towards the summer with the Villans preparing to make some potential moves ahead of the transfer window opening.

Aston Villa braced for big summer

Whilst fears about being the next Premier League club to face financial fair play sanctions have dampened some of the excitement around Villa's summer business, the potential windfall from Champions League qualification could see them able to flex their muscles in the market.

A name recently linked with a move to Villa Park is Athletico Madrid defender, Mario Hermoso. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and could add some much-needed Champions League experience to Unai Emery's side. Bringing the Spaniard in would also help negate the persistent issues Villa have suffered this season with injuries to key players in defensive areas.

Other recent rumours out of the West Midlands suggest that Villa could be in for Brazilian forward Pedro. Linked with a £25.6million move for the Flamengo man, it is clear that Emery is eager to bolster his attack during the summer window. The Villans have also held an interest in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams who looks set to leave the Basque outfit at the end of the season.

With an attacker clearly at the forefront of NSWE's spending plans, there is no wonder why Villa are one of a host of English clubs linked with a move for a promising European striker.

Aston Villa interested in German striker

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Villa appear to be among a growing group of sides interested in Hoffenheim striker Maximillian Beier, saying all top eight English clubs, therefore those at Villa Park, are "monitoring" the player.

Plettenberg quotes that a figure of around £25million would be necessary to tempt the "top striker" away from Hoffenheim and a deal could be completed before the European Championships kick off in June.

With 12 goals in the league this season, Beier has attracted interest from around Europe as well as a number of clubs at the top of the German league. Making his Bundesliga debut at just 17 years of age, Beier is a player that has been playing football at the highest level since a very young age.

Maximillian Beier Bundesliga Stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs Strikers in Comparable Leagues Non-Penalty Goals 0.60 84th percentile Shots 3.16 82nd percentile Touches 5.37 77th percentile Progressive Passes Received 8.23 91st percentile

Now aged 21, Beier recently received his first call-up to the German national team and looks set to make his debut for his country in their upcoming games against France and the Netherlands. With the youngster looking to feature in Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the upcoming Euros, there is no doubt that Beier is set for an impressive end to the season.

If Villa are planning to find a young striker to give competition to Ollie Watkins, signing Beier could fill this role with ease, giving Emery a proven goalscorer with plenty of room to improve.