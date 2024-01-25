Aston Villa reportedly hold an interest in signing a new midfielder as NSWE look to back Unai Emery at the end of the January transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Emery is currently on course to take the club into the Champions League next season after an outstanding first season in charge at Villa Park. The club have made Villa Park a fortress and made history with a club-record 15th consecutive home Premier League victory back in December.

Something that has helped Villa this season were their additions over the summer, however, they have been relatively quiet in the winter window.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Teenage right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic has been the club’s only addition so far in 2024, joining for an undisclosed fee from Red Star Belgrade before heading back to the Serb Superliga club on loan.

Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers has emerged as the top target for the remainder of the window, as per reports, with Villa already having two bids turned down for the Championship star. Should Villa get their man, they would have bolstered their defence and attack, and to cap things off, they also appear to be looking at a new midfielder.

Aston Villa eyeing Florian Neuhaus move

According to German outlet Bild in the last 48 hours, Villa are keen on beating rivals West Ham in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, with clubs across Europe also keen on the Germany international.

“Selling Neuhaus is not an issue with Gladbach because his contract has just been extended by four years without an exit clause. But probably a loan. So far there have been loose inquiries from Lazio Rome and Sevilla FC, but the lead to England is more concrete: West Ham United and Aston Villa want to play with Neuhaus for the Champions League places.”

Neuhaus is 26 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder but can also turn out in holding and advanced midfield roles when required. He has spent the entirety of his career so far in Germany and has been on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach since 2017. During that time, Neuhaus spent a season on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf but has become a regular for his current employers and is now approaching 200 appearances.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig once labelled Neuhaus as the most underrated Bundesliga midfielder under the age of 23, and he was once valued at €38m by Transfermarkt.

He could well be viewed as a replacement for Leander Dendoncker, who is reportedly in talks to join Napoli on loan, and by the looks of things, Villa may have to act fast if they want to win the race for Neuhaus’ services.