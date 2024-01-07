Aston Villa have enjoyed a fantastic Premier League campaign so far and have now entered the race to sign a talented young defender, according to a report.

Aston Villa set out their January stall...

Given their start in the English top flight, Aston Villa will likely be an appealing destination for potential incomings as they eye a stunning tilt at Champions League qualification under Unai Emery. Of course, recruiting smartly in the January window will be a key to turning their aspirations into reality in the West Midlands and the Spaniard has given an indication of his approach to the market in a recent press conference, stating:

"Last year was very, very different because we had other circumstances and we had in the squad different circumstances with some players. We decided more to let some players leave than sign players.

"I am thinking not a lot about it because maybe one or two players could leave, maybe but it's not clear. If we are trying to get someone it is really because we are very convinced he is going to increase our level in the squad. It is not very clear in the January window to get it."

Bringing a striker to Villa Park in the January window has become a priority for the Villans and Leicester City frontman Kelechi Iheanacho is believed to be "among the targets" to help bolster their options in the final third. Nonetheless, a defender has now come onto Emery's radar and Aston Villa have joined the race for his signature, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa join Ronnie Edwards race...

According to The Mail on Sunday cited via West Ham Zone, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, who is also firmly on the radar of West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Ronnie Edwards' statistics per 90 minutes in 2023/24 - League One (Fotmob) Tackles won 0.81 Percentage of attempted tackles won 76.9% Successful passes 79.76 Passing accuracy 91.6% Duels won 3.71 Percentage of duels contested won 60.9%

The report claims that Roy Hodgson's Eagles have already seen three bids turned down for the England Under-20 international, who has been a mainstay for the Posh and was previously heralded as a "Rolls Royce" by manager Darren Ferguson.

Harlow-born Edwards has been a constant feature in Peterborough United's starting line-up this campaign, notching two goals in 30 appearances across all competitions (Edwards statistics - Transfermarkt).

In light of interest in Edwards, The Independent indicate that his current employers may hold out for a fee of £10 million before sanctioning an exit for the central defender. Barnet are believed to have a 50% sell-on clause present in negotiations, which explains why the Posh have benchmarked his price tag at such a high going rate.

Nevertheless, Edwards appears to be one of the most talented young players in English football and could potentially be a star of the future at Villa Park.