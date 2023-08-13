Highlights Unai Emery has strengthened Aston Villa's squad with the signings of Diaby, Torres, and Tielemans, preparing for their Europa Conference League campaign.

Unai Emery has strengthened his Aston Villa side substantially during the summer, especially as they will play Europa Conference League football this term.

Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have all arrived in the Midlands for what could be a season to remember for the supporters if they can carry on the momentum from 2022/23.

With under two weeks left of the transfer window, could Emery secure another one or two deals in order to further bolster his squad?

Could Aston Villa sign Dani Ceballos?

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Emery is ‘preparing’ an offer to reunite with the Spaniard as he looks to bring him to Villa before their European adventure begins.

A fee of around €15m (£13m) will be offered to Real Madrid and given that the La Liga giants have signed Jude Bellingham this summer, they could be tempted to move Ceballos on.

This is despite the fact the midfielder only recently signed a new contract until 2027 and given that he featured under Emery during his spell at Arsenal, it could be a smart move.

Could Dani Ceballos improve Aston Villa?

The 27-year-old has won two Champions League crowns, a La Liga title and an FA Cup during his career, along with a plethora of other trophies and there is no doubt he could add a winning mentality to the Villa squad should he make the move to the Premier League.

Having played a total of 120 matches for Madrid, he is no stranger to performing at the highest level, while his stint at Arsenal has given him plenty of experience of the English top flight, which would stand him in good stead.

Ceballos has been lauded as “superb” by journalist Lucas Navarrete, and he is also statistically similar to Chelsea starlet Enzo Fernandez, suggesting he could be a wonderful signing for Villa.

According to FBref, the Argentinian World Cup winner is the second-most similar player to Ceballos and given his recent meteoric rise and big money transfer to the Blues following his heroics in Qatar last year, it isn’t a bad comparison to have.

Indeed, the duo have registered similar statistics with regard to shots per 90 (1.04 to 1.51), pass completion percentage (90.6% to 87%) and successful take-on percentage (60.6% to 54%).

WhoScored suggests that both Ceballos and Fernandez excel at passing and have extremely high levels of concentration meaning they can circulate the ball well during matches and won’t let standards slip.

They both also like to shoot from distance and judging by their statistics, they always look to get their names on the scoresheet.

Emery could do worse than making a move for his former player in the dying embers of the transfer window, especially with Ceballos’ experience in the Champions League.

The Spanish dynamo could be a wonderful signing, and it reflects just how much of an extraordinary job the former Villarreal manager has done since taken charge in October 2022.

With three impressive signings so far, the 27-year-old could make it four should he swap sunny Madrid for the drab Midlands.