Aston Villa's rise under Unai Emery has been quite something. The Villans have gone from battling relegation to qualifying for a place in the Europa Conference League. And, now, if their start to the current Premier League season is anything to go by, they're on course to reach unprecedented heights at Villa Park.

Emery deserves a lot of praise for his side's transformation, but the recruitment has also been a great success story. Villa have flexed their financial muscles to welcome a number of improvements, creating a squad worthy of beating just about anyone in England's top flight on their day. They could yet add to that squad in the January transfer window, too, especially after news emerged of one particular target's desire to leave his current club.

Latest Aston Villa transfer news

During the summer transfer window, the likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Nicolo Zaniolo all came through the door at Villa Park. Diaby has particularly impressed since making the switch from Bayer Leverkusen, with five goal involvements in eight Premier League games representing a blistering start. Those in the Midlands will be hoping to see any January reinforcements make a similar impact, which could include Dani Ceballos.

The latest Ceballos transfer news has claimed that the midfielder wants to leave Real Madrid. According to reports in Spain, the former Arsenal loanee has requested a transfer away from the La Liga giants after struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Previous Aston Villa transfer news suggested that the Villans were lining up an offer for the Spaniard, and could spend up to €18m (£15m) to secure his signature.

When the January transfer window swings open, Ceballos will certainly be one to keep an eye on, it seems, as Aston Villa seek further reinforcements for Emery's side.

How has Dani Ceballos performed at Real Madrid?

Since returning to Real Madrid at the end of his Arsenal loan spell in 2021, Ceballos has struggled to ever really make his mark at the club, culminating in a struggle for minutes this season. So far this season, the 27-year-old has made just four appearances, with none of those being starts. Part of that has been down to injury, but even since returning to full fitness, Ceballos has struggled to break into the side.

It's not much of a surprise, either, given the quality that Madrid have in midfield. If it's not Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, it's Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, and that's without even mentioning Jude Bellingham, who's been playing slightly more advanced. With that said, if Ceballos wants minutes on the pitch, then it's unlikely to come at the Bernabeu.

A move could suit all parties then, especially if the midfielder's next club get the best out of him. When at the top of his game, Ceballos has earned deserved praise, including from Robin van Persie, who said after the then-Arsenal man scored in his side's victory over Sheffield United, via The Metro: "It was a very good finish. He’s a very clever player because most players would cross it there. He waits, he sees that the back-post is free for a cross but he’s guessing, hoping that the ‘keeper gambles.

"I think the ‘keeper doesn’t do great but it’s a great goal. His idea to play it out like that from the first touch to his third touch. Great goal. Beautiful play."