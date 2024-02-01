In the lead-up to Thursday night's transfer deadline, Unai Emery and Aston Villa have been extremely busy. Just a few days ago, Red Star Belgrade's Kosta Nedeljkovic was their only signing of the January window, and even then the right-back had been loaned back to the Serbian club for the remainder of the season.

However, on Tuesday, Villa made a long-awaited breakthrough in their pursuit of Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers after seeing their first three offers rejected. A proposal worth £16m finally got the job done, and now Rogers has signed his Villa contract, paving the way for the Premier League side to announce the deal.

Elsewhere, they have also agreed a deal to sign full-back Lino Sousa from Arsenal after beating off competition from Rangers, Galatasaray and Juventus, and they're also signing Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci after missing out on Hakon Valdimarsson to Brentford. Surprisingly, though, they're still not done.

Quinn the latest arrival at Villa

According to The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, Villa have reached a seven-figure agreement for Keilan Quinn at Midlands rivals West Brom. The "highly-rated" 16-year-old could be their final capture of a hectic month.

Quinn will slot straight into the academy set-up at Villa Park, and the plan is for him to "enter the scholarship phase" in the 2024/25 season. Despite his youth, he'll cost a seven-figure fee of around £1m.

Villa assembling the next generation

Quinn, who predominantly plays as a defensive midfielder, has been a regular for West Brom's under-18 side this season even though he's only 16. He's made 11 appearances, scored one goal and provided one assist for the young Baggies, who sit 13th in the southern division of the U18 Premier League.

While, in the short-term, Villa are battling to qualify for the Champions League (they suffered a big setback in that regard on Tuesday as they lost 3-1 at home to Newcastle), there's been a clear emphasis on building for the future during this month's window. Marquee addition Rogers can compete for a starting role straight away but you'd imagine he's also a good few years from entering his prime.

Aston Villa transfers Age Kosta Nedeljkovic 18 Morgan Rogers 21 Lino Sousa 19 Joe Gauci 23 Keilan Quinn 16

Elsewhere, Nedeljkovic, eight years younger than Matty Cash, will have aspirations of becoming the starting right-back long-term, and even though Gauci is the oldest of the bunch, he's still a young player in his own right too. It may take longer for Sousa and Quinn to make a breakthrough, but Villa will feel that they swooped in early to pick up both players before they became unattainable, or at least much more expensive.