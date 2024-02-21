With European and league competitions still to play for as the injuries pile up, one eye at Villa Park has turned to the summer transfer window.

Villa keep up top four push despite injury crisis

For a side that have fought their fair share of adversity over the previous decade, the last two seasons have felt like heaven for Aston Villa fans. Securing European football for the first time in thirteen years last season, they now look set to go one better and play Champions League football next year.

Currently occupying that lucrative fourth spot in the Premier League, the Villans have seen their form dip recently, losing all three of their last games at home. Unai Emery's men secured a 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend to get things moving in the right direction, but injuries to the likes of Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara have left a sour taste.

Whilst success on the pitch is welcome, some unnerving chatter in the boardroom has left Villa fans with slight concern for the future. The Emery-era has seen some hefty transfer fees come through the door at Villa Park, leading to many questioning how close the club are treading to the dreaded FFP line.

However, with a rumoured £50million windfall expected from Champions League qualification, there could be some inclination for NSWE to open the chequebook this summer, with the ownership already interested in one high-profile player.

Villa interested in Leverkusen star

Whilst most fans outside of Germany assume the Bundesliga to be a forgone conclusion most seasons, the incredible campaign enjoyed by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen has caught the attention of the entire footballing world. With one hand on the title, it is likely some of their biggest stars will be in line for moves this summer.

Reports from out of Germany, via Sport Witness, suggest that Aston Villa have expressed an interest in Leverkusen midfielder, Exequiel Palacios, who could add some depth alongside Kamara. The outlet reveals that Villa's Premier League rivals, Newcastle United, are also in talks, but both sides will have to fork out €40million to secure the services of the 25-year-old.

A World Cup winner with Argentina, Palacios has excelled in Germany, acting as the defensive linchpin for Alonso's high energy, attacking play. An agile player with the "aggressive" style synonymous with South American midfielders, Palacios leads his side for tackles with 2.7 per game, higher than anyone in Villa's ranks.

Constantly linked with moves to some of Europe's elite clubs, the intention for Palacios could be to either replace Douglas Luiz - who has been linked with moves to several huge clubs - or cover for Kamara as Villa look set for another season of European football.

Midfielder League Stats 2023/24 Tackles Interceptions Passes Completed Goals + Assists Exequiel Palacios 46 27 1410 5 Douglas Luiz 45 17 1317 11 John McGinn 39 13 685 8 Boubacar Kamara 43 21 922 1 Youri Tielemans 20 9 406 5

Whilst the threat of FFP sanctions looms large over Aston Villa this summer, if they are to lose Luiz to transfer and/or Kamara to injury again, there would be few more suitable replacements than Palacios.