Aston Villa are enjoying a fantastic campaign and could be able to improve their prospects of a lofty finish in the Premier League table after it emerged that they are now keen on a teen sensation, according to a report.

Aston Villa looking for January reinforcements

Positivity is the main overriding feeling at Aston Villa as they continue to sustain their consistent form in the Premier League under Unai Emery, which the Spaniard will hope to continue by bringing in further reinforcements in January.

According to Football Transfers, the Villans are in the market for options on the flanks this month and they are now said to have made approaches for Galatasaray man Wilfried Zaha and Lazio's Brazilian star Felipe Anderson.

The outlet claim that Emery is a huge admirer of Zaha and tried to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in 2018 when he was in charge of Arsenal; nevertheless, the Ivory Coast international is happy in Turkey and isn't expected to move on this month.

Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala is the talk of European football right now due to his low release clause of about €13 million (£11.2m) that is set to expire on January 15th, and reports in Italy, via Birmingham Live, indicate that the Villans have spoken to his entourage over a potential move to Villa Park.

Nevertheless, one man who won't be coming to join Aston Villa this window is Dybala's teammate Leonardo Spinazzolla, as confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Now, there is cause for excitement in the West Midlands after latest reports, which suggest that Aston Villa are keen on one of Europe's finest rising stars this month.

Aston Villa keen on Roony Bardghji

According to HITC, Aston Villa are among a clutch of sides keen on Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji and contact is believed to have taken place over the availability of the Sweden international. His current employers would demand at least £20 million before considering a sale, though they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season.

Roony Bardghji key statistics - (Sofascore) Shots per game 1.5 Chance conversion 28% Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 1.2 Team of the week inclusions 1 Average match rating 7.21/10

The outlet claim that Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli are also showing interest in the 18-year-old, who has burst onto the scene this term and spent time in England over Christmas, where his future was discussed with intermediares.

Labelled "superb" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Kuwait City-born winger has shown a clinical edge in front of goal this term, registering 11 strikes in 30 appearances across all competitions (Bardghji statistics - Transfermarkt).

Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with a swoop for the youngster, indicating that there will be a tense battle for his services over the course of the next few weeks. Aston Villa are clearly in the hunt for a winger though and could make a major statement by fending off competition to bring Bardghji to Villa Park.