Aston Villa, on course to remarkably finish inside the Premier League's top four and qualify for next season's Champions League, will arguably be in a better position than ever to welcome some of Europe's most promising stars. And that could see one particular midfielder arrive this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery's side put on another impressive show against Nottingham Forest this weekend, as they eventually eased to a 4-2 victory at Villa Park. Now as many as six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, albeit having played one more game than the Lilywhites, Villa's chances of securing a top-four place are growing more and more realistic in what has already been an incredible campaign.

With Champions League football to possibly offer, the Villans and NSWE could turn their attention to players at the highest level, including the likes of Exequiel Palacios. The midfielder has played his part in an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side under Xabi Alonso this season and is on course to becoming a Bundesliga champion, whilst reportedly attracting the interest of Villa.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that those at Villa Park could turn their attention towards Portugal when it comes to landing a midfield reinforcement. According to Record via The 4th Official, Aston Villa are in a three-way battle to sign Alan Varela from Porto alongside Manchester United and West Ham United. What's more, previous reports linked both Liverpool and Manchester City with the Argentine, who has a release clause of €70m (£60m).

It remains to be seen whether Villa will be willing to spend such money in the summer transfer window, having already seemingly built a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League. But, should they be in a position to splash the cash, then Varela could be one of the options that they turn to in the coming months.

"Gem" Varela is better than Zaniolo

If Aston Villa replicate Newcastle United's campaign last time out by breaking into the top four, they'll hope that's where the comparisons end with the Magpies crashing out in the Champions League group stage this season. To do what Eddie Howe's side couldn't do, Villa may need to find the right additions in the summer transfer window. And Varela could certainly be that.

The Porto midfielder may well be an instant upgrade on Nicolo Zaniolo, who is currently on loan at Villa Park, and perhaps provide Emery with one of the final pieces needed to continue his side's rise.

Stats (via FBref) Alan Varela Nicolo Zaniolo Progressive Passes 93 20 Tackles Won 11 4 Interceptions 18 1 Blocks 27 12

Varela is also a player who's earned plenty of praise, including in the early stages of his career from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X:

Potentially better placed than ever to compete with the likes of Manchester United both on and off the pitch in the Premier League, Villa could yet get their man this summer.