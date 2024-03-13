Aston Villa are thought to be interested in a new "quality striker" alongside a number of Premier League rivals, according to a recent update.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Unai Emery was backed by NSWE ahead of his first full season in charge with Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby joining in big-money deals, and the club also brought in several players in January, including winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

The club’s belief in Emery has paid off, with the Spaniard and his side threatening a top-four finish while also still competing in the Europa Conference League.

However, attention behind the scenes in the Midlands may soon turn to the summer transfer window, with Villa possibly spending up to £200m ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, should they secure Champions League football and sell star midfielder Douglas Luiz.

In regards to specific targets, Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is still of interest, whereas FC Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela and Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso are others on the radar. However, it looks as if a new name is on the Villa Park shortlist.

Aston Villa eyeing Brazil striker Pedro

According to reports abroad, relayed by The Hard Tackle, Aston Villa appear to be in the race to sign Flamengo striker Pedro, possibly seeing him as competition for star man Ollie Watkins.

However, they aren’t the only club keen, with top-flight rivals Chelsea and West Ham United also mentioned. The report adds that Flamengo will only negotiate his exit for a fee of around €30m (£25.6m) plus a sell-on clause.

Pedro has enjoyed plenty of success in his native country with Flamengo and has started 2024 in fine form, scoring eight goals in as many appearances.

The 26-year-old did move to Europe with Italian side Fiorentina earlier in his career, however, it was a move that didn’t work out, failing to score and suffering a serious injury, but he has found a home with Flamengo in recent years.

Pedro's career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Flamengo 224 110 24 Fluminense 67 21 3 Fiorentina 4 0 0 Brazil 6 1 0

He was hailed by Brazil icon Ronaldo last year, who labelled Pedro a “quality striker” and backed him to have a future in the national squad.

"The top scorer and star of the Brasileirao will be Pedro. Also the best player in America in 2023. Pedro is a quality striker who makes the difference in Flamengo's attack, he has a huge future ahead of him, with a future also in the Selecao."

Meanwhile, BBC commentator Guy Mowbray also picked the forward out as one to watch in the 2022 World Cup, saying: “Let's face it, to get picked in a squad as loaded with attacking talent as Brazil's you've got to have something special.

“He's not quick but is an excellent finisher. A starring substitute role awaits for when the Selecao need something different.”