Aston Villa kicked off their January transfer window on Monday by completing a deal for Red Star Belgrade full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic for an undisclosed fee. Nedeljkovic will remain in Serbia on loan until the end of the season, but Unai Emery wants to sign another player who can make a more immediate impact too.

Last week, Villa saw a second bid rejected for Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers, with the Championship side "adamant" that they won't compromise on the fee. There's a feeling that this could become a saga that continues to run as we approach the deadline on February 1.

The player is apparently keen on the move, naturally given that Villa are not only in the Premier League but are also pushing for Champions League qualification. Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on where Villa stand as Boro hold firm.

Villa determined to make Rogers "main signing"

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano suggested that Villa will make another bid for Rogers. They "really want" him to be their "main signing" this month, and Emery is a strong admirer, so they could continue to push for his signature until the last moment.

"I think they will keep pushing for Rogers because they already made two proposals. Middlesbrough have insisted that they want to keep the player, but I think this is a typical situation where we have to keep an eye on the player until the end of the window.

"Aston Villa really want him and want to make him their main signing of the January transfer window. Unai Emery is a big fan, so I think they will keep pushing."

"Huge talent" Rogers can be creative force at Villa

21-year-old Rogers, who's previously had loan spells at Lincoln, Bournemouth and Blackpool, only left Manchester City's academy to join Boro last summer, but he's already made a big impression. Able to play as a winger and an attacking midfielder, he's made 32 appearances this season, including 14 Championship starts. He would only make Michael Carrick's XI for five of the first 17 matches, but has now been included for nine of the last 11 as he makes himself more and more valuable.

Rogers has played a starring role on his side's run to the League Cup semifinals - they play Chelsea in the semifinal second leg on Tuesday night, looking to protect a one-goal lead - by scoring four goals and providing three assists. Only Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has found the net as many times in the competition, while only the Reds' Darwin Nunez and Blackburn's Andy Moran have set up as many goals.

Overall, Rogers is sitting on direct goal contributions for the season (six goals, nine assists), and the table below shows that he's been an outstanding playmaker, sitting at the top of the Championship on a per-90 basis when it comes to the underlying numbers.

Morgan Rogers stats (Championship) Volume League rank Assists 6 9th Assists per 90 0.41 2nd Expected assisted goals (xAG) 5.8 10th xAG per 90 0.4 1st

Carrick has spoken of his signing in glowing terms, calling him "a huge talent" with a "terrific attitude" and a "very creative" skillset, but he clearly faces a battle to hang onto him in the next nine days or so.