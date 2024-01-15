Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League and could now close out a deal to sign a talented young gem in the West Midlands, according to a report.

Aston Villa's hunt for reinforcements...

In their first top-flight encounter of the New Year, Aston Villa claimed a valuable point away at Everton in a 0-0 draw to keep Unai Emery's men two points off top spot; however, there may be a sense of frustration from the visiting side that they weren't able to take three points despite having a period of late domination.

Of course, the January window could open up an opportunity to acquire one or two game-changing players in these scenarios, which could come in handy as the Villans continue to harbour aspirations of a top-four finish.

Emile Smith-Rowe is finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Arsenal and is still a target for the Villans, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook. Speaking about Aston Villa's interest, he stated:

"I'm keen to see what they [Arsenal] do with Smith Rowe because I think Aston Villa’s interest is still there. We know that Arsenal like Douglas Luiz, but Villa aren’t going to let him go at this moment in time because they’re competing for the top four themselves."

Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji is also believed to be on the radar at Villa Park and could cost in the region of £20 million to sign this window. Brentford and Newcastle United, alongside clubs from around England and further afield, are also keen on the Sweden international, who would add a different dimension in the final third for Emery to utilise.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Aston Villa are now close to signing a defender who has been on their wishlist for quite some time, according to a report.

Aston Villa close to signing Kosta Nedeljkovic

According to Romano, Aston Villa are now close to signing Red Star Belgrade full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic and he will then return to see out the rest of the campaign in Serbia, as he stated below:

Following a lengthy scouting mission, the Villans finally look to have landed their man for a fee in the region of just under €9 million and are on course to add another highly talented youngster to their ranks.

Labelled as a player with an "incredible engine" by Serbian Football Scout, the 18-year-old has made 26 appearances encompassing both senior and youth football competitions this campaign, registering three assists in total (Nedeljkovic statistics - Transfermarkt).

Kosta Nedeljkovic key statistics in 2023/24 - Mozzart Bet Superliga (Sofascore) Tackles per game 1.5 Clean sheets 1 Balls recovered per game 3.7 Clearances per game 0.8 Dribbled past per game 0.2 Average match rating 7.04/10

Planning for the future appears to be a key feature of Aston Villa's mantra going forward and Nedeljkovic may provide long-lasting security in the right-back position once they secure his signature.