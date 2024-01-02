One Aston Villa youngster looks set to leave the club this month, but his long-term future appears to be at Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

It could be a busy month for Villa and Unai Emery in the transfer market, with owners NSWE ready to fund a January signing blitz. This comes after an incredible start to the season that has seen the club battling for top spot in the Premier League alongside the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Reports have claimed that Villa want to sign two new attackers, with RB Salzburg attacker Oscar Gloukh one player who has been linked. Other forwards named as possible targets have been Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Cyril Ngonge from Hellas Verona and Leicester City’s Keleci Iheanacho.

However, there could also be some exits to deal with, including looking at potential loan options for several young talents, and a new update as shared a development in that regard.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke shared an update he’s heard from Aston Villa regarding youngster Kerr Smith. He stated that the 19-year-old has agreed a new two-year deal, with Villa also agreeing terms with St Johnstone for the player to complete a loan exit this month.

Villa are keen for the defender to get regular first-team experience and Smith will be ‘one of a number of Villa talents who will be loaned out in the January window as the club look to get their regular senior playing time’.

Smith arrived at the club in 2022 from Dundee United, with academy manager Mark Harrison heaping praise on the player following his arrival, saying:

“We are delighted that Kerr has joined us, he is a player we have tracked and monitored for a long time.

“He has lots of potential but has already gained some fantastic experiences at first-team level with Dundee United, which is rare for a 17-year-old. We are really excited to see how he develops and hopefully one day we will see him become a regular in our first team.”

He was also praised by veteran defender Mark Connolly during their time at Dundee United, where Smith made 12 senior appearances before moving to England. Connolly said:

“Kerr, who played beside me, was fantastic. He’s 16 years of age and it’s incredible.”

Smith has gone on to make 51 appearances for Villa’s youth sides over the last two years but is awaiting his senior debut. Therefore, a return to Scotland to gain some senior game time over the second half of the season could prove to be a shrewd move in the long run, and by the looks of things, Villa still have high hopes for Smith in the Midlands following news of a new deal.