Aston Villa are close to reaching an agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer, according to reports. The Leverkusen man would join Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans on Unai Emery's list of arrivals at Villa Park so far this summer.

What's the latest on Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa?

The Midlands side are nearing a deal with Leverkusen for the winger, according to RMC Sport, via Sport Witness, for a fee worth €50m (£43.38m), with the reports from France saying the two parties are "close to an agreement" and NSWE want it done "quickly".

If they secure the services of the 24-year-old, Villa's squad will suddenly show the quality of one competing in Europe next season. It would also mean that they fought off the reported interest of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who are undoubtedly in a position to propose a tempting financial offer to Diaby.

The Saudi Arabian club reportedly initially offered €43m, before seeing that bid turned down by Leverkusen. Another bid is reportedly on its way, however. Nonetheless, as of right now, it looks more likely that the winger will find himself wearing the colours of the Villans this summer, in what would be some signing for Emery.

It would have to be a substantial offer for Diaby to leave the Bundesliga this summer, too, given that his current contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

Is Moussa Diaby a good signing?

Diaby would be somewhat of a game-changer for Aston Villa, who could do with a significant upgrade on their current wide options. As of right now, Leon Bailey represents an inconsistent option for Emery to turn to, with just nine goal involvements last season, scoring five and assisting a further four in all competitions.

In comparison, Diaby had a hand in an impressive 25 goals last season, scoring 14, and assisting 11 in another season to remember in Germany's top flight.

At a reported fee of €50m (£43.38m), signing a winger who is capable of playing a part in such a total of goals could represent the bargain of the summer for Aston Villa.

The winger has attracted plenty of praise from people who know him, with the club president of his first team, Esperance Paris 19e, calling him a "supernatural", saying via The Athletic: “I’m not comparing him to Messi: I’m just saying that Lionel Messi didn’t learn his dribbling anywhere. It’s the same for Moussa.

"He was born with it. If dribbling was just work, there would be hundreds and hundreds of Lionel Messis. It’s just that Moussa has a supernatural, divine gift. A gift that some have and others don’t.”

Statistically speaking, too, Diaby would be a major upgrade for Villa. As per FBref, the Leverkusen man made more progressive passes, more progressive carries, and enjoying a better take-on success.

The fact is, if Villa are to push on as a side capable of finishing inside the Premier League's European places, then sealing the deal to sign Diaby this summer may just be the key.

The winger has more than showed his capabilities in the Bundesliga, and now he could get the chance to prove himself in England's top flight. It's certainly a potential move to keep an eye on.