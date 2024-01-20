After enduring a quiet January transfer window so far, it now seems as though Aston Villa are set for a busy end to January with rumours suggesting they could yet sign a number of players. Among those is Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough, who could join before the Midlands club add a backup for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Aston Villa have made a second bid to sign Rogers after seeing their first offer turned down by Middlesbrough, who want to see their price tag for the forward met in full to sanction a sale this month. In a deal that could go right up to the deadline, the former Manchester City man is certainly one to watch.

He's not the only player that Unai Emery could welcome this month, either, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Aston Villa are set to sign Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade, before loaning the defender back to the club for the remainder of the season. The transfer guru has since kept the good news coming for Villa fans too.

According to Romano, Aston Villa have also sent a formal bid to sign goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson from Swedish club Elfsborg this month. The Villans have reportedly submitted a bid in excess of €2m (£1.7m) to beat FC Copenhagen's offer of around €1.7m (£1.45m). Romano posted the news on X, saying:

With just over 10 days to go in the January transfer window, it looks as though Villa could yet welcome as many as three fresh faces for Emery.

"Aggressive" Valdimarsson could be ideal backup to Martinez

Whilst Valdimarsson is incredibly unlikely to take Martinez's number one spot at Aston Villa anytime soon, he could at least provide Emery with some adequate backup to the Argentine. At just 22 years old, the Iceland shot-stopper still has plenty of room for improvement too, handing Villa the chance to mould him into a future star when Martinez is ready to step away from his role. Talking Tactics recently spoke about Valdimarrson ahead of his potential move, posting on X:

If Valdimarsson does reach a new level at Aston Villa, should they complete a move, then the Midlands club could be getting themselves the perfect bargain, especially if they're most recent reported offer of £2m is accepted by Elfsborg. The goalkeeper could be one to keep an eye on for the rest of the month.