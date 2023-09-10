Aston Villa have had a mixed start to the Premier League season, as Unai Emery looks to repeat last season's Europa Conference League finish, and perhaps more.

The Villans got off to a woeful start, losing 5-1 against Newcastle United, before finding their feet with victories over Burnley and Everton, before once again having their weaknesses exposed by Liverpool in a 3-0 defeat.

The Midlands club had a productive transfer window, welcoming the likes of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, but have struggled for consistency as Emery looks to make his system perfect, allowing for mistakes along the way.

With the immediate future of the club more than secured, Villa have now reportedly turned their attention towards long-term improvement, reportedly leading to the signature of one particular teenage sensation.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

With the transfer window now closed, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Aston Villa and owners NSWE were done with incomings. But, Emery and co are still able to welcome youth players, and have, therefore, reportedly agreed a record-breaking deal.

According to Football Insider, Villa have agreed a deal to sign Port Vale teenager Freddie Lawrie in what will reportedly be a record sale for a schoolboy player. The U15s academy player attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides, but he now looks set to complete a move to Villa Park after the club jumped ahead in the race.

Lawrie looks likely to become the second big-money move away from Port Vale's academy this summer, following in the footsteps of Michael Mills, who joined Newcastle United.

Of course, the teenager is incredibly unlikely to be part of Emery's first-team plans anytime soon, but those at Villa Park will be hoping that he continues to develop, before realising his potential and possibly making the step up to the first team.

Who is Freddie Lawrie?

Playing as a central midfielder, Lawrie impressed many and earned the interest of a number of Premier League sides. Set to join Villa's academy, he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jacob Ramsey, who is now a permanent feature in Emery's side.

It is a testament to the set-up at Villa Park that they have managed to fend off any interest from elsewhere to sign the youngster this summer. It highlights their improvement off the pitch, and once again shows just how they are now competing for European places.

If Lawrie was to make his Aston Villa debut this season, then it would undoubtedly be a moment to remember in the club's history, given that he has previously played U15s football.

He would have to impress at a level never seen before to get that chance so soon, however, with his focus likely on getting off to a good start for the academy, rather than playing a shock part in Emery's squad anytime in the near future.

There will be pressure on Lawrie to perform, though, with his reported record-breaking price-tag for a schoolboy player coming with naturally high expectations. If the midfielder can realise his potential, Villa may have themselves an excellent player for the future.