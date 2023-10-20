Aston Villa have become a club who rarely get things wrong in the transfer market these days, with a number of top talents consistently walking through the door at Villa Park. Unai Emery meanwhile has been the perfect manager to mould those players into a squad capable of sending shockwaves throughout the Premier League.

As the January transfer window edges closer and closer every day, too, Villa have reportedly already planned ahead, with their interest in some Liga Portugal talent coming to the fore when the winter window swings open.

Aston Villa transfer news

Proving their newfound power in the market during the summer by signing the likes of Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Pau Torres, Villa will be looking to flex their muscles once again come January, especially after their start in the Premier League this season. As things stand, Emery's side sit fifth and just four points behind Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the league.

Following the international break, the Villans square off against West Ham United, who have got off to a similarly impressive start in the current campaign. If Villa can defeat the Hammers, they could end the weekend of action sitting as high as third in the table. A finish of such prestige may not be too much of a fantasy, either, if Emery gets his targets.

Their form makes the latest Fredrik Aursnes transfer news all the more interesting. According to Record, via Sport Witness, Villa are interested in signing the Benfica midfielder in January, but have been told that he is untouchable, with the Portugal club hoping to hold out until at least next summer. The news follows the trend of interested in Liga Portugal stars for Villa, who were given the same answer when it came to their reported interest in Pedro Goncalves.

Who is Fredrik Aursnes?

Playing an important part for Benfica, Norway international Aursnes has earned the interest of Aston Villa, after helping his side get off to a near-perfect start to the Liga Portugal season. As things stand, Benfica sit second after eight games, only behind table-toppers Sporting by a single point. Meanwhile, in his debut campaign last time out, he helped his side to the league title in Portugal's top flight.

Aursnes' stats are even better than current Villa midfielder John McGinn in certain areas, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Tackles Won Interceptions Pass Completion Fredrik Aursnes 23 51 12 7 5 81.9% John McGinn 8 42 4 3 4 77.9%

It's no surprise, then, that Aursnes has earned such high praise during his time in Portugal, including from Zach Lowy, who posted on X: "Fredrik Aursnes has been chosen as the Champions League Player of the Week. Another excellent display for Benfica by the Norwegian — he’s been one of the best signings in Portugal this season."

Whilst Villa have reportedly been told that any offer for the Benfica midfielder will be refused, if they can do some convincing and sign Aursnes in January, then he may well be the difference between a standard season and one that will go down in history at Villa Park.