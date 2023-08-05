Aston Villa have certainly built on the momentum gained throughout the second half of last season, as Unai Emery has managed to sign players such as Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans ahead of the club's return to European football.

All three were in high demand, and it goes to show just how wonderful a job Emery has done since taking over last year.

Could they be close to another summer signing? As Argentinian World Cup hero ,Gonzalo Montiel has been linked with a move to the club this summer.

Could Aston Villa sign Gonzalo Montiel?

The club begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United next Saturday, and it looks as though Emery wants to bring another player in before then.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Villa have held ‘simple contacts’ over a potential swoop for the right-back this summer.

The report explains that Montiel is unhappy at his current side Sevilla and this could force a move out of La Liga during the transfer window.

Monchi, Villa’s sporting director, signed the defender for the Spanish club back in 2021, and it appears as though he is eyeing up a reunion with the 5 foot 10 gem.

What could Gonzalo Montiel offer Aston Villa?

It has been an incredible year for the £23k-per-week Argentinian, having won both the Europa League with Sevilla and the World Cup with his country.

He scored the winning penalty as both finals went to a shootout - with Statman Dave lauding the 26-year-old for having “nerves of steel” - and this confident nature could be a big bonus for Emery, knowing that the player wouldn’t be overwhelmed during important matches.

He displayed his attacking abilities in the Spanish top flight last term, averaging 0.8 key passes per game, while also registering three assists and creating four big chances from the right side of defence.

Ashley Young departed the club during the summer to join Everton and during his final season at the club, he only registered 0.5 key passes per game, while creating just one big chance and grabbing zero assists across 29 league matches. This suggests Montiel could not only be an ideal heir to the Englishman, but also a major upgrade, especially in an attacking sense.

The former River Plate defender also likes to split the opposition defence open on a regular basis, ranking in the top 15% across Europe’s big five leagues for through balls per 90 (0.13) and this is another attacking string to his bow.

During Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign, he played four times in total and showed his defensive solidity by losing possession just 4.5 times per game while winning 1.5 total duels and averaging 0.8 tackles per game, which is decent considering he averaged only 30 minutes each match.

Matty Cash is the main option at right-back for Emery at present, yet making a move for Montiel this summer could see him secure the perfect heir to Young, and he has all the attacking attributes to be a success in the Premier League.