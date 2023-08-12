Highlights Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is looking to strengthen the squad with more signings before the transfer window closes.

Villa are considering making a late approach for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who has struggled to perform since joining the club.

Emery sees the potential in Sancho to reignite his career at Villa and form a dangerous attacking duo with Moussa Diaby on the wings.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be aiming to end the transfer window on a high by adding another couple of players to a squad which is brimming with talent.

The Spaniard has lured Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans to Villa Park, despite the demand from much bigger teams and with Europa Conference League football to look forward to, it’s an exciting time for the supporters.

Emery isn’t resting on his laurels however as he could potentially make a swoop for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho before the window closes.

Could Aston Villa sign Jadon Sancho?

According to Caught Offside, Villa are considering a late approach to capture the Englishman in the last few weeks of the transfer window.

There are other Premier League teams interested in the former Borussia Dortmund starlet however, including teams from abroad and this could give Emery some food for thought regarding a potential move.

Sancho cost United a staggering £73m in 2021 after shining in the Bundesliga for Dortmund, yet he has struggled to replicate that form for the Old Trafford side.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly open to letting him go, so long as a realistic offer is made and this could tempt Emery into testing the water with a bid.

What has happened to Jadon Sancho?

The 23-year-old emerged as one of the finest talents on the continent during his stint in Germany, registering an impressive 114 goal contributions – 50 goals and 64 assists – across just 137 games and upon moving to the Red Devils, it looked as though he would just get better.

The move hasn’t worked out as he scored just five goals during his first season and last term was plagued with a variety of issues. He missed the 2022 World Cup due to fitness and form concerns before missing a large chunk of club football.

Sancho didn’t make an appearance for United between October and January and it looks as though his days are numbered.

Emery could reignite the winger however, bringing him to an environment where there is considerably less pressure, forming a dangerous attacking duo alongside Diaby.

Like Sancho, the Frenchman saw the Bundesliga as his playground, scoring and grabbing assists for fun during his spell at Bayer Leverkusen, and he could take the Premier League by storm.

The former Paris Saint-Germain starlet ranked second across the squad for overall Sofascore rating while finishing top of the pile for goals and assists (17), big chances created (14) and third for successful dribbles per game (1.5).

These are impressive figures and the onus will be on him to shine in England. Sancho – lauded as a “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig in 2021 – did rank fifth across the United squad for big chances created (six) and second for key passes per game (1.7), suggesting that even though he missed large chunks of action, he still contributed well.

The £350k-per-week dynamo may not have endured the greatest of times at Old Trafford, yet a change of scenery may just be the catalyst for him to return to his spellbinding best.

With Diaby prowling on the right wing, Sancho could add goals and assists from the left flank and Emery could have two genuinely world-class players supporting Ollie Watkins should he get his way in the next few weeks.