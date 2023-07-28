Aston Villa will have the added burden of European football to deal with this season, as their seventh-place Premier League finish last term qualified them for the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery will clearly want to add yet another continental crown to his collection, and with a hectic schedule imminent, the Spaniard certainly appears to be padding out his squad.

Who have Aston Villa signed?

Having ended the season strongly, Villa will be looking to carry that momentum into the new campaign, and they have already made some important acquisitions.

Pau Torres has arrived from Villarreal while Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby will add some added dynamism in the midfield and forward areas.

Emery isn’t stopping there however, as Villa have shown interest in Rennes winger Jeremy Doku according to Ghana Soccer Net (via Sport Witness) and they have even had an opening offer of €25m (£22m) rejected by the French side.

The Ligue 1 outfit value the Belgian talent at around €40m (£35m) and this could perhaps tempt Emery into making another bid to lure him to Villa Park during the transfer window.

How many goals as Jeremy Doku scored?

The rising starlet made his debut for Anderlecht at the age of just 16 and after just 37 games for the Belgian side – where he racked up six goals and seven assists – he was courted by Rennes and the move has given him an even bigger platform on which to showcase his abilities.

The 21-year-old has taken his club career goal tally to 17 following a 2022/23 campaign where he really came to prominence.

Not only did he create six big chances in the league, ranking him third in the squad, but the winger also ranked seventh for key passes (one) and first for successful dribbles (3.3) per game across the whole Rennes squad.

In contrast, only four Villa players created more big chances and made more key passes per game last season, while Doku’s 3.3 successful dribbles per game were miles ahead of the best Villa player, John McGinn, who registered just 1.3 per game.

This clearly suggests Doku could be an extremely useful addition for the Midlands outfit, and he could form a dream attacking duo alongside Ollie Watkins.

The Englishman led the way in terms of goals scored (15) and shots on target per game (1.3) for Villa last season in the league as he exploded into life under the Spanish coach, and he could benefit from Doku’s creative talents.

The former Anderlecht gem ranked in the top 1% for progressive carries (6.95), touches in the attacking penalty area (6.12) and successful take-ons (6.59) per 90 across Europe’s big five leagues, clearly demonstrating that he is one of the finest wingers on the continent.

With Watkins posing a major threat in the penalty area, he could thrive knowing Doku is likely to create plenty of chances from a wide position, while also bursting into the opposition penalty area on a regular basis.

Football scout Jacek Kulig once dubbed the young whiz as “amazing”, and if Emery could add Doku to an already stacked attack alongside Watkins and Diaby, he may just secure another European title for the club.