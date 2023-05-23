Unai Emery has revitalised Aston Villa over the previous six months, and they now have an excellent chance of securing qualification to the Europa Conference League next season.

A win in their final Premier League match will secure seventh place in the table, and it represents a remarkable turnaround from where they were under Steven Gerrard - having won just two of their opening 12 league games of the season under the Englishman.

Emery isn’t stopping there however, as he looks to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window as he will be targeting further improvement in 2023/24.

One name that has been linked ahead of the window is AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, with 90min reporting back in February that Villa are keen on signing him to bolster their attacking options.

The same outlet also more recently claimed that the Midlands side were ‘confident’ of signing the striker this summer, although the Serie A outfit could demand a fee in excess of £40m, which would break Villa’s transfer record.

What could Tammy Abraham offer Aston Villa?

The Englishman is well known by the Villa fans due to spending a year at the club in 2018/2019, helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League whilst on a season-long loan deal.

He netted 26 goals during that season and Frank Lampard subsequently gave him his opportunity at Chelsea off the back of these performances, and he went on to score 30 goals for the Blues before departing for Italy in 2021.

The 25-year-old is also statistically similar to Harry Kane according to FBref and considering just how clinical Kane has been in front of goal for club and country over the previous ten years, scoring a total of 333 goals for Tottenham Hotspur and England, it isn’t a bad comparison to have.

The duo have registered similar stats with regard to shots on target per 90 (1.38 to 1.14), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.46 to 0.38) and touches in the attacking penalty area (163 to 122) suggesting the duo offer an effective attacking threat while getting in the opposition box as often as possible.

Although their styles of play differ slightly, with Kane offering a counter-attacking threat and plays the ball off the ground often according to WhoScored, both the Spurs striker and Abraham have finishing and through balls as key strengths, which could allow Emery to bolster his attacking options next season.

The 11-cap striker has even described himself as turning into a “monster” under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho and Emery could very well give him the opportunity to thrive back in the Premier League.