Aston Villa are showing interest in winger Largie Ramazani this summer as Unai Emery looks to bolster his side with the challenges of European football to come next season.

What’s the latest on Largie Ramazani to Aston Villa?

According to Football Insider, the Villans are tracking the Almeria dynamo ahead of a potential move this summer, with the LaLiga outfit valuing one of their star assets at around £35m.

Emery could face stiff competition from fellow Premier League side Everton with regard to any move for the Belgian, and they have watched him closely this season as per the report.

With European football heading to Villa Park next term, this could be an advantage for the Midland side in their pursuit of the player.

Who is Largie Ramazani?

The 22-year-old gem has enjoyed a solid season in the Spanish top flight for Almeria, and he could play a starring role as they try to escape relegation, knowing that a victory against Espanyol today will maintain their La Liga status ahead of next term.

Across 32 league games, he has scored three times and grabbed one assist, which has included a goal and assist against Real Madrid, proving he can conjure up the goods when it really matters.

The interest in Ramazani could spell bad news for Philippe Coutinho, who has endured a torrid season for Villa.

Across 22 matches in all competitions, the Brazilian dud has scored just once, and this form could potentially lead him to depart the club after just one full season in the Midlands.

Ramazani would certainly prove to be a better option, especially judging by their respective statistics this term.

Not only has the former Manchester United youth player registered more goal contributions this season (four to one), but he also has more shots per 90 (2.52 to 2.4), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.13 to zero), successful take-on percentage (46.3% to 41.2%) and taken more touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (49 to 24).

This hugely suggests that he would be an upgrade on the current Villa midfielder ahead of next season as he clearly offers more in ways of attacking contributions.

Meanwhile, talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded the 22-year-old late last year, claiming that he is a “counter-attacking weapon” and has “electric pace and acceleration”, which could give Emery that added bit of dynamism, in comparison to the dwindling Brazilian, that could prove decisive next season.

If the Spaniard can move Coutinho on for a fee, then he should use some of the money towards making a move for Ramazani, as he clearly has the talent to take his game to the next level in the Premier League.