Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen to shake up his squad in January and has received interest from two clubs in one of his first-team men, according to a report.

Aston Villa set for busy January

On the face of things, Aston Villa have enjoyed a fantastic Premier League campaign so far and their supporters will rightfully be bouyed by their chances of being able to achieve something special in the West Midlands come May.

Nonetheless, January signings will be vital and Emery's men will also be keen to dive into the less talked about process of getting spare parts off the books to free up wages and expenditure to invest in potential targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has predicted that the Villans will look to move some players on over the duration of this month, as he stated to the outlet: "Yeah, I think that they've got to have a mini clear out at Villa and I think that they've got to make some big decisions over some players that just aren't going to fit in."

He then added: "At the same time, I don't think you can get rid of probably all of the players that are on the fringes, because you're going to need that depth across the second half of the season. So you've really got to weigh up who is going to be most useful to you and in case of emergency, but certainly, there's going to be some exits coming up."

Now, Jones' thoughts could be about to turn into reality after it emerged that two clubs have moved to sign one of Aston Villa's first-team starlets, as per a report.

According to Football Insider, both AC Milan and Inter Milan are in talks for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran over a potential loan that would see him depart Villa Park for the remainder of the campaign.

Jhon Duran key statistics in 2023/24 - Premier League (Sofascore) Total games played 13 Total games started 0 Shots per game 0.6 Chance conversion 25% Expected goals 0.81

The former look to have gone in with more serious intent to land the Colombia international; however, their arch-rivals still retain an interest after Duran's public fall-out with Villans' boss Emery. His attitude at training complex Bodymoor Heath is said to have been questioned by the Spaniard on several occasions, leading to the 20-year-old being told to buck up his ideas in order to fit in.

Labelled "outstanding" by pundit Clinton Morrison on BBC Radio 5 Live cited via The Boot Room, Duran has made 21 appearances across all competitions this campaign, registering four goals and one assist (Duran statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite this, tensions between him and Emery could instead pave the way to one of Milan's big two clubs this window as the Medellin-born forward looks to show his evident talent on a consistent basis.