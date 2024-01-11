Aston Villa are one of the Premier League's form sides under Unai Emery and could now look to enact an exciting January transfer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Aston Villa's January plans

January has come at an ideal time for Aston Villa as they look to maintain their strong domestic form, and Emery and company will be aware that the right changes this month could go a long way to deciding their eventual fate this term.

Rumours will of course be doing the rounds as to who could potentially give the Villans some additional squad depth, and one man who continues to be mentioned in connection with the club is Hellas Verona wideman Cyril Ngonge.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that the Villans are keen on the 23-year-old; nevertheless, Napoli, Fiorentina, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest will try to beat them to his signature. Hellas Verona are looking to hold out for between €12-13 million for the attacker in part of an effort to raise €25 million this window.

Previous reports also intimated that Aston Villa are keen on Girona forward Artem Dovbyk, with a fee of around £39 million quoted as a figure that could tempt the La Liga high-flyers into parting ways with the Ukraine international.

More or less every top club in Europe has registered an interest in Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji and the Villans have joined his illustrious list of suitors. His current employers will look to recoup a figure in the region of £20 million for the Sweden international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT radio journalist Crook has confirmed that Aston Villa do have a "genuine" interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong after initial reports surrounding their attraction towards the Netherlands international surfaced amid his £35 million release clause.

Five similar players to Jeremie Frimpong (FBRef) Player Club Alex Moreno Aston Villa Filip Kostic Juventus Alex Grimaldo Borussia Dortmund Patrick Ciurria Monza Federico Dimarco Internazionale Jeremie Frimpong's shot-creating actions in 2023/24 Shot creating-actions in all comps 53 Shot-creating actions directly leading to goal 7

Crook told the outlet: "Yeah, but it's been fairly quiet so far. They were big in the summer and they're probably in a better position than they could have hoped. The owners have got deep pockets and they're ambitious.

"So yeah, I think towards the end of the window that might well ramp up. Jeremie Frimpong is the one that I think is the most genuine from what I'm told. Leverkusen aren't particularly keen to sell him in this window. But if that was to change, I think that they would certainly be part of the conversation."

Labelled "brilliant" by former boss Neil Lennon, the 22-year-old has been in fantastic form this campaign, registering seven goals and ten assists in 22 appearances across all competitions (Frimpong statistics - Transfermarkt).

Frimpong is one of the most talented full-backs in Europe and would be a massive coup for Aston Villa as Emery looks to keep the good times rolling in the West Midlands.