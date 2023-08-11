Aston Villa are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options even further this summer, after already signing Moussa Diaby earlier in the window.

Unai Emery has so far welcomed three reinforcements, but could yet welcome one more, as the Midlands club look to potentially target negotiations with Manchester United.

What's the latest on Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa?

With that said, The Villans are among the clubs considering a move for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Caught Offside, potentially ending the England international's nightmare spell at Manchester United.

It may take a hefty fee for United to allow the winger to leave, however, given that they paid a reported £73m back in 2021. But, with Erik ten Hag reportedly open to his exit, the right offer could see Sancho on the move this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much the Red Devils will demand for the sale of Sancho, though Transfermark currently value the former Borussia Dortmund man at €45m (£39m).

Of course, Sancho's wages may prove to be an issue, too, as his current wage reportedly sits at £350k a week, which would instantly make him Aston Villa's highest earner, going above Boubacar Kamara, who earns a reported £175k per-week.

As the end of the transfer window edges closer and closer, Sancho is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Should Aston Villa sign Jadon Sancho?

If Villa can get Sancho for the right price, then it would represent solid business. But they must avoid overpaying for a player who, ultimately, has struggled since making the move to the Premier League.

At his best, he is a player capable of 16 goals and 20 assists in a season. At his worst, though, he is a player who fails to make any impact at all, culminating in just ten goal involvements in all competitions. Whether Villa want to take the risk of pursuing the current version of Sancho, remains to be seen.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

It is at his best that Sancho attracted so much praise, with England teammate, Eric Dier saying after the winger's international debut, via Sky Sports: "I think he was fantastic when he came on.

"He was direct and technically he's very gifted. Hopefully he can be a big part of England in the future if he keeps working hard."

Jamie Carragher echoed that praise, also saying: "There wasn't too much attacking excitement but it did seem to liven up a bit when Jadon came on. He provided that bit of trickery out wide, that freshness."

After news emerged that Emiliano Buendia is set to be sidelined with an ACL injury, too, Emery may yet target an attacking reinforcement before the window slams shut.

Of course, if Sancho did make the move to Villa Park this summer, he wouldn't be without competition for places after former Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby made the move earlier in the window.

A fresh start could be exactly what the 23-year-old needs, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will come at Aston Villa this summer.