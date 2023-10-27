Aston Villa are no longer a side battling it out near the foot of the table or sitting in the stale comforts of mid-table in the Premier League. Instead, under Unai Emery, they are a side capable of competing for a spot among Europe's elite, all whilst building a project likely to attract some of the names plying their trade at those very same teams.

The Villans have simply been transformed under Emery, and after getting off to a good start in the Spaniard's first full season in charge, they look better than ever. Now, their attention could turn towards the January transfer window, where they look set to battle it out to welcome one particular South American star.

Aston Villa transfer news

It's a credit to the work done to improve the club off the pitch, as well as on it, that Villa are in a position to welcome certain players. The likes of Moussa Diaby came through the door at Villa Park in the summer, and he has been a revelation ever since, with five goal involvements in just nine Premier League games. The Midlands club will hope to see future arrivals have the same impact, which could include one particular reported target.

According to Brazilian reporter Diego Firmino, Aston Villa are monitoring Joaquin Piquerez, alongside Marseille, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of a potential January move. The Palmeiras defender has impressed in Brazil to earn the interest of clubs around Europe.

At 25-years-old, too, now could be the perfect time for Piquerez to make his move, with his best years potentially on the horizon. When the January transfer window does swing open, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Villa make their move for the full-back.

Piquerez could be the perfect Moreno replacement

Piquerez's stats show exactly why Villa have reportedly been eyeing a move for the defender. In the current Serie A season in Brazil, the left-back has scored eight goals and assisted a further six in an incredibly impressive campaign, especially given the defensive role that Piquerez plays. His offensive talent would suit Emery's system to perfection, with the likes of Matty Cash and Lucas Digne often asked to get forward and create.

The 25-year-old has earned the praise of South American football content creator Nathan Joyes, who posted on X: "Palmeiras’ Joaquin Piquerez linked with a move to LUFC. Would be great business. Tidy left back, likes to press forward and can certainly pick a pass. Great coup for Leeds if it happens."

With that said, if Emery is to welcome Piquerez in January, or indeed in the summer transfer window, then Villa may have to act fast. The left-back has seemingly attracted plenty of interest, and now he must choose whether to stay put in Brazil, or make the move into Europe, and potentially the Premier League.

He could be the perfect replacement for Alex Moreno too, who has suffered an injury setback, with the duo perhaps eventually competing for the shirt after Digne moves on.