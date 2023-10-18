So far this season, Aston Villa have very much looked like a side on the up under Unai Emery, who has got things right at the second time of asking in the Premier League, restoring his reputation after the disaster that was his Arsenal spell a few years ago. The credit for their rise deserves to be shared around Villa Park, and not just given to Emery, with the recruitment team working wonders to build an impressive squad.

Their job doesn't end with the summer, though. Instead, their attention simply turns to the January transfer window, when they will undoubtedly look to bolster Emery's squad even further. One recent transfer update will leave them disappointed, however.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, the Villans got their expensive additions spot on, and have been rewarded with results ever since. In total, Aston Villa's summer spending reached the €93m (£80m) mark, as they welcomed the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Moussa Diaby.

Player Price Moussa Diaby €55m (£48m) Pau Torres €33m (£29m) Nicolo Zaniolo €5m (£4m) loan fee Youri Tielemans Free Clement Lenglet Loan

The Midlands club may not face the same success when it comes to January arrivals, though, with the latest Jonathan Rowe transfer news suggesting that Villa could face disappointment. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Norwich City are set to block the Villans' January move for their star player, and will not entertain any offers.

This comes as a blow for Villa, who were reportedly in pole position to land the winger's signature. It looks like they'll now be forced to wait until next summer to test the Canaries' resolve, which could be easier to break down if they fail to secure promotion into the Premier League this season.

How has Jonathan Rowe performed this season?

Rowe's stats show that he has been the standout player for Norwich this season. The winger has scored seven goals in 13 games in all competitions, and at 20-years-old, will only get better with time. If his side are to earn promotion back into the top flight, then Rowe will undoubtedly be at the forefront of their charge, despite still being so young.

The Villa target has earned deserved praise for his performances this season, including from Norwich boss David Wagner, who said, via the Pink Un: "Hopefully he comes back healthy. He has done great so far, and he deserved every praise, but he knows he has to start to work even more if he wants to improve and continue this form. He is a very smart guy. He will do what is necessary. He is in a good mood, obviously.

“Everyone else can speak about the (Coventry) goal, I would speak about the defensive block in the second half because it showed how committed he is to do the hard work as well for the defence. He is a team player, he works hard. Obviously, he is scoring goals, which is great.”

With that said, Villa will be frustrated by their recent transfer blow, especially given Rowe's form. Norwich may still face a fight to keep hold of their rising star during the summer, however.