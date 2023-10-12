After getting off to a blistering start in the Premier League this season, Aston Villa will be looking to cause plenty more shocks after the international break. Unai Emery's side currently sit fifth, just four points adrift of table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur. The greatest credit that can be given to Emery and his side, is that their start hasn't been a major surprise - it always seemed likely that we'd be talking about the Midlands club as ones to watch.

The Villans could yet get even better, too, whether that comes through the January transfer window, or next summer, when they could be in a stronger position than ever to land some key targets, including one particular Championship star.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Much of the credit for Villa's strong start this season should go to their recruitment team, who once again worked wonders to help land the likes of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres in the summer. By the end of the deadline, they had spent a reported €93m (£80m), and ever since then, they have not looked back, with their spending more than paying off.

Player Price (via Transfermarkt) Moussa Diaby €55m (£48m) Pau Torres €33m (£29m) Nicolo Zaniolo €5m (£4m) - loan fee Youri Tielemans Free Clement Lenglet Loan

Now, Villa could be set to spend even more money, with the latest Jonathan Rowe transfer news reporting that the Premier League side are interested in the Norwich City wide player. According to TeamTalk, Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Sheffield United are all interested in making a move for Rowe, who the Canaries are keen to secure on a long-term contract.

When the January transfer window comes around, as well as the summer window, Rowe will certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if Norwich fail to secure promotion from the Championship, and Aston Villa come calling. Rowe's agent is also the same as Jacob Ramsey's, so the club could have a route into negotiations on the player's side too.

How has Jonathan Rowe performed this season?

To say that Rowe, who can play on either flank, has got off to an impressive start for Norwich this season would be an understatement. Rowe's goals and assists have stolen the headlines, as he has scored seven times and provided two more in 13 games in all competitions. Add in the fact that he's still just 20-years-old, and you begin to realise just how much potential he has to become a top player, whether that be at Norwich, or a club like Villa.

That form has seen him earn plenty of praise, too, including from Carlton Palmer, who told Football League World: "Norwich City sit joint-fourth in the Championship on 16 points, representing a very decent start to the season.

"One player making a lot of noise is Jonathan Rowe, Norwich's 20-year-old winger has scored five goals in nine appearances and was named EFL Young Player of the Month in August. Rowe is a product of Norwich's academy and his scintillating form has seen him earn a call-up to England's under-20 squad.

"If he can keep producing performances like he's doing then he's going to become a very hot commodity. He could be worth upwards of £20m, I'd definitely put him in the same category as Gnonto at Leeds United."