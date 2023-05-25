Aston Villa are thought to be eyeing a move for Wolves goalkeeper Joe Sa, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

The Villans appear to be making a head start on their summer transfer plans, with Christian Purslow expecting a busy few months at Villa Park ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season in charge.

Owners NSWE are ready to back Emery with a “huge” spending spree, where the club’s current transfer record could be smashed.

A number of players have already been linked with a move to the Midlands, and a new target has now emerged who is already based in the area with Wolves.

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Villa are monitoring Sa ahead of a possible move. The Portuguese ‘keeper is represented by Jorge Mendes, with the super-agent having strong links to Aston Villa.

Is Emiliano Martinez leaving Aston Villa?

Villa could be in the market for a new goalkeeper to come in for Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine reportedly wants to quit Villa this summer despite being under contract until 2027, as he is looking to fulfil his ambitions of playing at a higher level.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been named as possible destinations for the shot-stopper, which would leave Emery with just Robin Olsen as his only option for next season, with Jed Steer also set to leave when his contract expires.

Therefore, going after someone like Sa could be a smart move. He has never lost to Aston Villa in his four appearances and has two years of Premier League experience, making 10 more saves than Martinez this season.

He has also been hailed as "outstanding" by ex-Wolves man Andy Thompson after Sa won the Player of the Season award last year.

“It’s been tough with the way we played this year, but I think he was more than a worthy winner because of the amount of outstanding performances he had. His handling and the possession in his feet on the ball with his passing range, he’s been doing that all year.

“He’s been a bargain. He’s done a great job and I know he’s had a couple of erratic moments, but he’s been outstanding with the level he’s been playing at throughout the season. It was a tough position to come into because he had big shoes to fill in Rui Patricio, who was an outstanding keeper as well, so to fill that gap and then to go on in his first season the way he has, it’s been outstanding for him.”

It could be one to keep an eye on, but you’d expect any move would come as a result of Martinez leaving the club.