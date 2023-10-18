Aston Villa have reached incredible heights since hiring former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. The Frenchman has taken the Midlands club from a relegation battle all the way to European qualification, with a place in this season's Europa Conference League. What makes that all the more impressive is the fact that he hasn't even completed a full season at the club yet.

The Villans have lost just two of their first eight games this time around, and sit as high as fifth, just four points adrift of Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Now, Villa owners NSWE and sporting director Monchi have reportedly turned their attention to a January transfer target.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa proved that they're not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Moussa Diaby, and Nicolo Zaniolo, with the former getting off to a particularly explosive start to life in England's top flight. Given their European ambitions, too, the January transfer window represents a chance for Emery to build a squad ready to cause the ultimate shock in the Premier League by competing for a place in the Champions League.

The latest Kalvin Phillips transfer news suggests that he could be part of that, too. According to 90min, Villa are monitoring the situation of the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, alongside West Ham United, Spurs, and Newcastle United, whilst Bayern Munich have reportedly contacted the Premier League champions about the England international.

So, if Villa are to sign Phillips, they'll have to act fast, given the amount of reported interest in the former Leeds United man. If the midfielder wants to stay in England, then a move to Villa Park wouldn't exactly be a bad option, especially after their recent rise.

How many games has Kalvin Phillips played for Man City?

When it comes to Phillips' games at Manchester City, it's clear to see why he has been linked with a move away. The 27-year-old has featured just 26 times for Pep Guardiola, starting just five times in all competitions, and twice in the Premier League.

Kalvin Phillips' starts at Manchester City Competition Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City FA Cup Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea Premier League Brentford 1-0 Manchester City Premier League Southampton 2-0 Manchester City Carabao Cup Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester City Carabao Cup

It has quickly become apparent that Phillips, whose salary is £150k-p/w at City, is a player in need of a fresh start, as he continues to struggle at City. With the Euros coming up next summer, too, game-time is crucial.

At his best, the Englishman has earned incredible praise, including from Gareth Southgate, who told BBC Sport, via The Yorkshire Evening Post: "I think Kalvin is a player who is so understated and has had a fantastic start to his international career. I thought he was immense throughout the game."

When the January transfer window opens, Phillips will certainly be one to keep an eye on, as he desperately searches for game-time that looks increasingly unlikely to come at The Etihad.