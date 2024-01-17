Aston Villa are slowly making strides in the transfer window and now look close to announcing their first signing of the month after a fresh development, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa's transfer activity so far

January can be a laborious window for many teams looking to do early business as clubs around the world look to keep hold of their star players at the mid-way point in the campaign, although some countries may run to an alternative schedule to that of the Premier League. This month has yet to ignite regarding big top flight arrivals and Aston Villa aren't exempt from that fact, which is reflected in the reality that Unai Emery's men have yet to announce any new signings.

The Villans are known to be in the market for additional bodies though and FootballTransfers claim that Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna has emerged as a target in the West Midlands. Jadon Sancho's arrival at Signal Iduna Park has cast doubt on his future in Germany. Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastien Kehl has already acknowledged that the United States international may be dissatisfied with his current situation at the club.

He stated: "Gio had a difficult time and was often injured. It's not easy because of the line-up we have in the middle. I can understand that he may be dissatisfied at the moment. But it's also important for him to step on the gas."

England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe, who plies his trade at Norwich City, is believed to be on Emery's transfer wishlist and is also being tracked by West Ham United. Now, white smoke has arisen and Aston Villa are close to completing their first acquisition of the January window, according to transfer guru Romano.

Aston Villa close to signing Kosta Nedeljkovic

Previously, reports suggested that Aston Villa were close to signing Red Star Belgrade full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic for a fee of just under €9 million after tracking the 18-year-old for a considerable period of time.

Kosta Nedeljkovic key statistics in 2023/24 - Mozzart Bet Superliga (Sofascore) Tackles per game 1.5 Accurate passes per game 30.4 (86%) Interceptions per game 0.9 Clearances per game 0.8 Errors leading to goal 0 Average match rating 7.04/10

Romano has now provided an exciting update on his prospective arrival and has given the Serbian defender the famous "here we go" treatment, signalling that he will indeed put pen to paper to join the Villans after his medical is completed, before returning to his homeland to see out the rest of the campaign.

The Italian journalist stated in full: "Kosta Nedeljković to Aston Villa, here we go! 2005 born right back will join the club from Crvena Zvezda! Medical tests will take place in the next days, travelling on Friday. He’s expected to stay at Serbian club until end of the season."

Labelled "aggressive" by Serbian Football Scout, the Serbia Under-19 international has made 26 appearances in all competitions this campaign, notching three assists (Nedeljkovic statistics - Transfermarkt).

Emery clearly has one eye on the future at Villa Park and NSWE now look to have got their man in an exciting transfer for all involved with the club.