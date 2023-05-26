Aston Villa are thought to be one of many clubs taking an interest in UD Almeria's Largie Ramazani and have scouted the attacker.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news on Ramazani?

Villa look set to be in for a busy few months ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season in charge, with the club possibly preparing for Europa Conference League football next year.

NSWE are willing to back Emery in a big spending spree in the Midlands, and one of the areas that could be bolstered prior to the 2023/24 season is in attack. Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is just one of many players to be linked with a move to Villa Park in recent months, and it looks as if the club are also looking at a move for Ramazani.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Estadio Deportivo regarding Villa and Ramazani. They claimed that clubs in, England, Belgium, France, Greece, Netherlands and Spain have already made an approach to Almeria and the player’s camp about his situation, one of which could have been Villa.

The report adds that Villa have made a first move by sending scouts to watch Ramazani in action, with the player having a €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract.

Who is Largie Ramazani?

Ramazani is 22 years of age and has been with Almeria since 2020 after leaving Manchester United. The Belgian made one senior appearance for the Red Devils but has gone on to make 93 appearances for his current employers, contributing to 20 goals.

Valued at €9m by Transfermarkt, Ramazani is primarily a left-winger but can also turn out on the right or through the middle as a centre-forward.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed the forward last year, describing Ramazani as “The Mini-Vinicius”. He labelled the forward as “explosive” and said he has “electric pace and acceleration - superb dribbling skills and close control”.

However, as per WhoScored, Ramazani has been Almeria’s 20th-best performer this season with a fairly low 6.31/10 average match rating. Therefore, you could argue that Emery would need to work his magic to get the best out of the player, but with a number of clubs keen on his services and time to improve before hitting his prime, he could be an attacker worth investing in.