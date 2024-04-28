Aston Villa and Unai Emery could repeat their Boubacar Kamara trick 12 months on by landing a massive upgrade in midfield for absolutely nothing, it has emerged.

Aston Villa light in midfield

In what seems set to be a historic season for Aston Villa, there are still areas of the squad that need work this summer. There is a need to find an alternative to the red-hot Ollie Watkins, who will not be able to play sixty games next season across the Premier League and Europe.

Another area that needs strengthening is central midfield. Youri Tielemans joined Boubacar Kamara on the injury table in their controversial 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, and a defensive midfielder to replace the injured Frenchman is a must come this summer.

But financial fair play threatens to be a problem, with Villa having posted losses of £119m for the most recent financial year, prompting speculation that they may have to part ways with one of their stars this summer should they wish to keep spending ahead of the new season, though a place in the Champions League will help ease those fears.

With that in mind, low cost additions could prove a savvy way to strengthen on a budget, allowing Emery to add quality to his ranks without breaking the bank, or incurring the wrath of the Premier League.

Free agent could solve major problem

Now, Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is set to be out of contract this summer. Despite having helped the Foxes secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the Nigerian's £75,000 per week deal at the King Power Stadium has not been renewed, meaning that he will be a free agent come July 1st.

As per reports in Spain, there is no shortage of interest in the midfielder either, with Villa one of three sides that have "expressed interest" in the Leicester man, alongside Premier League rivals Newcastle and West Ham, with the trio seeing Ndidi as an "attractive option".

Ndidi's season in the Championship Appearances 30 Goals and assists 9 Pass accuracy 79% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.88 Fouls per 90 1.51

Despite having dropped a division, there is no doubting Ndidi's quality, and Brendan Rodgers hailed the midfielder as one of the best ball winning midfielders during his time at Leicester: "He is an incredible player. The offensive players get the credit but he does the dirty work.

"He has this brain for the game, where he can smell danger and always finds himself there. The timing of his challenge is very good and he's up there with the top players at winning the ball back.

"When you play a pressing game you need someone like Wilf. His passing is good too, he's always smiling."

With Kamara the only true defensive midfielder among Emery's ranks this season, signing Ndidi on a free could be an excellent piece of business, and could go a long way to addressing their recent problems in the centre of the pitch.