Aston Villa are reportedly going to join the bidding for Lens forward Lois Openda this summer.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Unai Emery looks set to be backed by owners NSWE ahead of his first full season in charge in the Midlands. Reports have suggested that the manager will be handed a “huge” budget which could see the club’s transfer record smashed.

A new forward was previously top of Emery’s wishlist, however, that appears to have changed due to Ollie Watkins’ fine form under the Spaniard.

It seems as if a new attacker could still arrive at Villa Park ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, though, with Openda a new target.

One Spanish outlet shared a transfer update regarding Openda in the last 48 hours. They claimed that Leicester City were one of the first clubs to sow an interest in the player and will make a move over the coming months.

However, as well as the Foxes, Villa and current league leaders Arsenal are “going to join the bid” for Openda and have “enough economic potential to get him out of Lens”.

Who is Openda?

Openda is 23 years of age and is primarily a centre-forward but can also play on either wing if required. The Belgium international made the move to Lens from Club Brugge last summer and has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket from €7.5m to a career-high €20m.

He has scored an impressive 17 goals in 31 Ligue 1 games during the current campaign – 11 more than any other Lens player and two more than Watkins. Openda came in for praise from former Brugge manager Philippe Clement, who labelled the forward as “super-fast”.

“He's super-fast but he also has an eye for goal and a will to be decisive. In difficult times, he's someone who remains combative. That's a very important quality in life and as a player.”

You'd like to think that his free-scoring form in front of goal this season as well as his versatility could make him a shrewd signing at Villa Park to rival the likes of Watkins and Jhon Duran next season. It looks as if NSWE are readying their move, so it looks like it will be one to keep a close eye on over the coming months.