Following the successes of last season under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have an opportunity to ‘steal a march’ on their Premier League rivals in the transfer pursuit of Manu Kone, according to insider Dean Jones.

It was a dream season for the Villa last year, who defeated Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season to secure qualification to the Europa Conference League.

Having already secured one new signing for the midfield in the shape of Youri Tielemans on a free transfer from Leicester, Emery has now turned his sights to another target – midfielder Kone.

Aston Villa transfer news – Manu Kone

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa have joined the race for the £35m-rated Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The highly rated 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and the midlands club are the latest to throw their hat in the ring.

The Frenchman is a versatile midfielder, who can play any role in the centre of the park from defence to attack.

Monchengladbach have an option to trigger a further year on the player’s deal, which runs out in 2025, but it feels like a matter of time until the French underage international gets his move to the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Manu Kone?

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer journalist Jones believes Aston Villa could gain a big advantage over their rivals for Europe if they could secure this transfer.

Jones said: “Yeah, it’s a lovely vision for Villa fans to have the prospects of Kone in that midfield and Tielemans too.

“I think Villa have got a real opportunity here to steal a march on some of their rivals in the transfer market.”

Can Villa sign Manu Kone?

The report from the Daily Mail suggests the youngster could cost in the region of £35m this summer, so by no means would be a cheap option for Villa.

However, qualification for the Europa Conference League will be a big boost to the Birmingham club’s finances, and if they can go on a run to the latter stages similar to their Premier League rivals West Ham this season, further financial stability is available.

The club moved fast on the deal for Leicester’s Tielemans, who will join on a free on 1 July, so the good value achieved bringing in the Belgian international means money saved on a fee can be used on Kone.

Talksport have linked Villa with a move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Emery looks to revamp his midfield ahead of their European campaign next season.