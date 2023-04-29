Aston Villa are looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram when he becomes a free agent this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news on Villa and Thuram?

Thuram has enjoyed a fine season with the Bundesliga side, scoring 16 times and registering six assists in 30 appearances. It has been confirmed that the France international will leave Monchengladbach at the end of the current campaign, though, with Villa linked with securing a transfer earlier in the year.

A new update has now emerged, and it looks as if Unai Emery’s side are still in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature. Sport Witness relayed an update from Calciomercato regarding Thuram’s future in the last 48 hours. They said that the forward is ‘looking for a project in which he can play a leading role’ at his next club.

Villa Park is named as a possible destination for Thuram alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle as well as Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Thuram and Watkins in attack?

It appears as if Emery’s side are on the hunt for a new forward to potentially partner Ollie Watkins next season, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney another name to be linked with a move to the Midlands in recent days.

Thuram, described as 'world-class' by Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer, could be a shrewd signing, though, especially as he wouldn’t command a transfer fee and has actually outscored Watkins during the current campaign.

The player can turn out anywhere across the front three so would offer a versatile attacking option and is valued at a whopping €32m by Transfermarkt, showing how from a business perspective a free transfer could be a smart move.

It looks as if Villa may need to pip a number of big clubs to Thuram’s services, but if they can secure European football in the final Premier League fixtures, it could help them in their pursuit of the forward.