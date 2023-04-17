Aston Villa are thought to be leading the transfer chase for Charlton Athletic forward Miles Leaburn, according to The Sun.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Leaburn?

Villa have one of the form strikers in the country in Ollie Watkins, with the 27-year-old netting twice in a 3-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on Saturday to make it 11 goals in his last 12 games.

His form has resulted in Unai Emery calling off the search for a new first-choice striker signing this summer, however, it looks as if sporting director Johan Lange and owners NSWE are on the hunt to sign teenager Leaburn.

The Sun shared a story in the last 48 hours, claiming that Villa are leading the transfer chase for Leaburn. The Charlton gem, who stands at 6 foot 5, has caught the eye of a number of Premier League sides, with the Addicks expecting to receive offers over the coming months.

Could Leaburn be one for the future?

Leaburn is just 19 years of age and is under contract with his current employers until 2025. Valued at €350,000 by Transfermarkt, the youngster has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign, scoring 12 times in 36 appearances, with manager Dean Holden describing his goal involvement record as “excellent”.

An out-and-out centre-forward, Leaburn could be viewed by those in the Midlands as a star in the making, so securing his services this summer may prove to be a smart piece of business further down the line.

In the short term, Villa will have a decision to make on Cameron Archer. The 21-year-old has contributed to 14 Championship goals in 16 appearances on loan at Middlesbrough, so Emery may well decide to look to use Archer in his first full season alongside Watkins and Jhon Duran.

Leaburn could also possibly become a Villa player this summer, and it could be wise to loan him back out for the 2023/24 campaign in what would be just his second season of senior football.