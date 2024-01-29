As we head into the final days of the January transfer window, Morgan Rogers looks by far the likeliest addition for Aston Villa, who have already signed Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade in a buy-and-loan-back deal.

After an improved offer, Villa are in fresh talks with Middlesbrough over signing the attacker and are hopeful of completing a deal in the early part of this week. Rogers wants to join and is the top priority for Unai Emery, who's bidding to keep Villa in the Premier League top four.

All the while, though, Villa sporting director Monchi is apparently in talks over yet another player as they continue to display their ambition and flex their muscles in the transfer market.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, via SportsView, Villa are in talks over Pedro Goncalves at Sporting. The club have apparently been long-term admirers of the Portuguese and have now reignited their interest in the final days of the window.

Monchi and his recruitment team have been in contact with the player's entourage to establish contractual details, but they know a deal won't be easy. Goncalves' current terms run until the summer of 2027, and his release clause stands at £68m.

Goncalves would be "brilliant" signing

Goncalves actually spent two years on the books of Villa's Midlands rivals Wolves, but he only ever made one appearance (as a substitute in the EFL Cup). He would return to Portugal with Famalicao in 2019, and then move to Sporting a year later.

Primarily a central midfielder who can also play as a number 10 and on both flanks, Goncalves has put up some eye-watering numbers during his stint in Lisbon. Across 158 appearances to date, he's been directly involved 111 goals, despite the fact he often takes up a deep starting position.

He won the league's Golden Boot in his first season with 23 goals, and is on course to continue his record of ranking eighth or higher for direct goal contributions every year.

Season Goals and assists Primeira Liga rank 2020/21 26 3rd 2021/22 17 8th 2022/23 26 2nd 2023/24* 12 4th

Goncalves caught the eye of English audiences last season when he scored what proved to be the Europa League goal of the season away to Arsenal, as Sporting dumped the eventual Premier League runners-up out of the competition at the round of 16 stage. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted that he'd shown "incredible" perception, vision and execution in his "superb" effort.

Journalist Zach Lowy, who has covered Portuguese football, says that he'd be a "brilliant signing" for Emery and Villa. It's unclear whether they view him as a summer target or intend to spring a late winter move, and whether they'll be willing to activate his hefty release clause and shell out a club-record fee. This, though, is the kind of deal that could announce their arrival on the Champions League stage, should they get there.