In a position of strength in the January transfer window, Aston Villa aren't backing down in the pursuit of an attacking reinforcement for Unai Emery before the end of the month. A top target now reportedly wants to complete a winter move.

Aston Villa transfer news

Competing for a place in the Premier League's top four, a move to Aston Villa is arguably one of the most attractive prospects around as things stand. The Midlands club are in the middle of a project that only looks likely to get better under Emery, and that has seen them linked with moves for the likes of Hakon Valdimarsson and Kosta Nedeljkovic in deals to reinforce Emery's backline. The Villans' main focus has also been on pursuing a deal to sign Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers, however, having seen offers knocked back already.

In the face of rejection, the Midlands club have not backed down though. According to Fabrizio Romano in the last 24 hours, NSWE and Aston Villa have submitted an "improved, significant new offer" for Rogers, who wants to complete a move to Villa Park this month. Romano posted the news on X, saying he is Emery's priority target.

With just over a week left until the window slams shut, it will be interesting to see whether Boro's resolve is finally broken by Villa's persistent pursuit of Rogers. Given that he now reportedly wants to complete a move too, Emery and co could be closer than ever to getting their man.

"Strong" Rogers can provide attacking depth

Whilst Rogers' goal involvements stand out this season, scoring six and assisting a further nine in all competitions, his versatility hands him the potential to become invaluable under Emery. Morgan can play in any position across the frontline, giving Villa added depth on either wing and for star striker Ollie Watkins. The forward has been at the centre of praise amid speculation over a potential Midlands switch, including from X account TalkinTactics, who posted:

As Villa push on to potentially secure a place in the Premier League's top four this season, depth could prove to be the key, and Rogers could be a huge part of that. The left-winger has already proved his ability to score against Premier League opposition, having found the back of the net in Middlesbrough's shock first-leg victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

After submitting another offer, it's clear that Villa are not backing down, creating for an interesting last 11 days in the January transfer window.